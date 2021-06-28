Sir Elton John 'livid' as Brexit hits musicians

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Savage - BBC music reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elton John performs during the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles
Sir Elton John says the government needs to act to protect the future of the UK music industry

Sir Elton John has described the government as "philistines", and accused them of failing to understand the implications of Brexit on music.

Since leaving the EU, musicians are no longer guaranteed visa-free travel in the bloc, and may face huge fees when they go on tour.

"It's a nightmare," Sir Elton told the Observer. "To young people just starting a career, it's crucifying."

The government says musicians can make short visits to 17 of the 27 EU states.

They include frequent touring destinations such as France, Germany and the Netherlands where, the government says, concerts can be staged "without needing visas or work permits".

However, entertainment union Bectu said there are still "varying degrees of bureaucracy" in those 17 countries; and that the government's statement doesn't "quite match up to the expectation that you can do what you could before".

Sir Elton said his anger was the result of unsuccessful attempts to lobby politicians.

"We've been talking to Lord Strasburger about it, and we've been talking to Lord Frost [the UK's Brexit minister], but we didn't really get anywhere with him," he said.

Lord Strasburger is a Liberal Democrat peer who has been vocal in his criticism of the government's handling of post-Brexit touring issues.

Asked why there had been resistance from the government, the star said: "They are philistines. The Government are philistines. We've got used to governments - especially the British government - just telling us lies every day, and I don't feel OK with that.

"Look what they did with the NHS. After all that those people did during Covid, they give them a 1% [pay] increase. I find that extraordinary. I just can't live with that. It makes me so angry."

'Tossed away'

The star said he was "livid" at the way musicians' livelihoods were being affected, and pointed out that other arms of the entertainment industry were suffering, too.

"They made no provision for the entertainment business, and not just for musicians, actors and film directors, but for the crews, the dancers, the people who earn a living by going to Europe.

"People like me can afford to go to Europe because we can get people to fill in the forms and get visas done, but what makes me crazy is that the entertainment business brings in £111 billion a year to this country and we were just tossed away."

The star's comments came days after a collective of artists - including Radiohead, Biffy Clyro, Skunk Anansie, The Chemical Brothers and Ghostpoet - wrote to the government calling for urgent action to prevent "the collapse of the industry".

"It's essential that bands, artists, musicians and DJs can travel Europe at every level of their career," said Primal Scream's bassist, Simone Butler, who also signed the letter.

"To make it financially and logistically unrealistic to do shows and festivals will be halting the livelihoods and careers of generations of musicians," she added.

Noel Gallagher says touring Europe with his band, the High Flying Birds, will have to be scaled down due to Brexit
Noel Gallagher says touring Europe with his band, the High Flying Birds, will have to be scaled down due to Brexit

Noel Gallagher has also expressed anger at the situation, saying his touring plans will have to be cut back.

"You can't just get on a train and go to Paris and do a gig [any more]," the former Oasis singer-songwriter told Radio 4's Front Row. "You've got to apply to do a gig and you've got to declare what equipment you're bringing - and that's things that never cost us any money two or three years ago, which is going to cost a fortune."

He continued: "So I just think, ultimately, like most things, the fans are going to lose out because instead of bands going to Europe for four weeks now and doing three gigs in Germany, there'll be one. And there will be one in France, and one in Spain, and one in Belgium, and then it'll be a whistle-stop, scaled-down show."

The government has issued the same response to every criticism of the EU touring situation, saying: "We want musicians and other creative professionals to be able to tour easily abroad.

"Short-term, temporary visits for paid performances by UK musicians are possible in at least 17 EU countries, including France, Germany and the Netherlands, without needing visas or work permits.

"However, we recognise the difficulties still being faced by the sector. That is why we are working closely with individual member states to encourage them to adopt a more flexible approach, in line with the UK's own rules which allow creative professionals to tour easily here."

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • "I said you're in f---ing charge!": Trump and Gen. Milley's Situation Room shouting match

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly blew up at President Trump over how to handle last summer's racial-justice protests, The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender writes in his forthcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election."The backdrop: Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act and put Milley in charge of a scorched-earth military campaign to suppress protests that had spiraled into riots in several cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • D.C. Prosecutors Set Their Targets on Don Jr.’s Posse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe District of Columbia’s attorney general will have to wait just a little longer to find out if three more people in the Trump family circle can be forced to testify, as investigators continue to look into whether Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misspent more than $1 million and enriched his own company.A local judge Sunday, on the eve of a potentially critical court hearing in that case, ruled that he won’t even let the D.C. attorney gener

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • One of his former executives says Trump 'deserves to go to jail' ahead of New York prosecutors potentially filing criminal charges

    Barbara Res worked with Trump for 18 years and said he's "very deliberate, very measured, and he's very vengeful, and he doesn't follow the rules."

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • AOC responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that she isn't an American: 'First of all, I'm taller than her'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally, where she made unfounded claims against a fellow member of Congress.

  • Revealed: neo-Confederate group includes military officers and politicians

    Leaked data shows other high-profile members have overlapping membership in more explicitly racist or violent groups Donald Trump supporters stand gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Leaked membership data from the neo-Confederate Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) organization has revealed that the organization’s members include serving military officers, elected officials, public employees, and a national s

  • An Australian scientist who was the only foreigner at the Wuhan virus lab says she never got COVID-19 and doesn't believe the center leaked it

    Danielle Anderson, 42, worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology's BSL-4 lab until November 2019. She told Bloomberg News she saw no sign of illness.

  • Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Trump's election fraud claims: "It was all bullsh*t"

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the Justice Department always knew Trump's claims of election fraud were "bullsh*t," according to an excerpt from journalist Jonathan Karl's upcoming book published in the The Atlantic.Why it matters: Barr's new comments come as Trump continues to propagate the lie that the 2020 election was "rigged." Republicans in swing states now are conducting "audits" of election ballots based on false conspiracies about the election. Get market news worthy of your tim

  • Ex-Trump Organization VP: Trump Deserves To Go To Jail

    Barbara Res, a former vice president at the company, says Trump could be in legal jeopardy this week.

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • ‘Republicans are defunding the police’: Fox News anchor stumps congressman

    Chris Wallace quizzes Jim Banks of Indiana on Fox News SundayBiden: $350bn in bill opposed by GOP is for law enforcementRomney: Trump election fraud lie ‘like WWF’ Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio last year. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AP The Fox News anchor Chris Wallace made headlines of his own on Sunday, by pointing out to a senior Republican that he and the rest of his party recently voted against $350bn in funding for law enforcement. “C

  • Report: Trump Organization lawyers have until Monday to persuade prosecutors not to file charges

    Report: Trump Organization lawyers have until Monday to persuade prosecutors not to file charges

  • Mitch McConnell stayed silent on election fraud claims while quietly pleading with Bill Barr to speak out against them, book says

    "You are the only person who can do it," said McConnell, who was worried about GOP chances in the Senate runoff, according to ABC's Jonathan Karl.

  • Matt Hancock took mistress Gina Coladangelo to a G7 health conference three weeks ago

    Matt Hancock took his mistress Gina Coladangelo as his aide to a G7 conference three weeks ago, prompting calls for an overhaul of the rules governing the appointment of government non-executive directors. Health department sources confirmed that Ms Coladangelo, a non-executive director in the department since last September, attended the G7 meeting of world health ministers at Oxford University on June 3 and June 4. The G7 health ministers meeting brought together health leaders from the world’

  • Trump Aides Prepared Insurrection Act Order During Debate Over Protests

    Responding to interest from President Donald Trump, White House aides drafted a proclamation last year to invoke the Insurrection Act in case Trump moved to take the extraordinary step of deploying active-duty troops in Washington to quell the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, two senior Trump administration officials said. The aides drafted the proclamation on June 1, 2020, during a heated debate inside the administration over how to respond to the protests. Trump, enraged by

  • Ousted Oregon lawmaker Mike Nearman nominated to reclaim his old seat

    Oregon Republicans nominated former Rep. Mike Nearman to retake the seat he was just expelled from, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports. The big picture: Nearman was ousted by Oregon Lawmakers after a video emerged that appeared to show him coaching right-wing demonstrators on how to breach the state Capitol last year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNearman is currently facing charges of official misconduct and criminal trespass.

  • Belarus dictator floods EU with migrants in retaliation for sanctions

    The embattled Belarusian dictator has made good on his threat to flood the European Union with migrants by sending hundreds of Iraqis on ‘package holidays’ to neighbouring Lithuania in retaliation for sanctions. Lithuania, an EU nation which shares a 700-kilometre border with Belarus, felt the pain days after Alexander Lukashenko issued the threat in late May. Local border guards, who used to catch a few dozen trespassers a year, started to stumble upon groups of several dozen people every day,

  • Gosar's siblings want their brother kicked out of Congress. They think Democrats are moving too slow.

    "I consider him a traitor to this country. I consider him a traitor to his family," Dave Gosar said. "He doesn't see it. He's disgraced and dishonored himself."