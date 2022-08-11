Who is Sir Ganga Ram and why his legacy lives on in India and Pakistan?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sajid Iqbal - BBC News
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ganga Ram
    Indian businessman
A portrait of Sir Ganga Ram
Sir Ganga Ram's contributions spanned the fields of architecture, engineering, agriculture and rights of widows

There are few personalities in India and Pakistan who left a lasting legacy on both sides of the border as iconic engineer and philanthropist, Sir Ganga Ram.

Hospitals in Delhi and Lahore - built by his trust and family in his name - continue to uphold his legacy to this day.

While Pakistan's Lahore city was his home, during the 1947 Partition of India, his family moved to Delhi in India.

Ganga Ram died in 1927, but writer Sadat Hasan Manto's short story, The Garland, summed up just how much the man and his legacy is intertwined with the city of Lahore.

In the story, said to be based on a true incident during the Partition, a mob attacks Ganga Ram's statue in front of his hospital to wipe out his Hindu name. But when a man is injured, the mob shouts, "Let us rush him to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital."

Ganga Ram hospital in Lahore
There are hospitals in his name both in India and Pakistan

A strict disciplinarian, Ganga Ram was also known to be a kind-hearted man. His contributions spanned the fields of architecture, engineering, agriculture and women's rights. He specially focused on the welfare of widows.

Much of what we know about him comes from the 1940 book Harvest from the desert, the life and work of Sir Ganga Ram by Baba Pyare Lal Bedi.

Ganga Ram was born in 1851 in Mangtanwala village, about 40 miles from Lahore.

His father Daulat Ram had left Uttar Pradesh, a northern Indian state, and worked as a junior police sub-inspector here.

The family later moved to Amritsar in Punjab province where Ganga Ram studied in a government-run high school.

His higher education saw Ganga Ram travel across northern India and Pakistan as he went to Lahore to study at the government college and then later secured a scholarship to study engineering at the Thomason Engineering College in Uttarakhand's Roorkee in India.

Of the 50 rupees ($0.63; £0.52) he got as scholarship, he would send half to his parents in Amritsar to supplement their income.

After Ganga Ram secured his engineering degree with top marks, he became an apprentice in the office of Rai Bahadur Kanhaya Lal, the then chief engineer of Lahore. Here began the "Ganga Ram period" in Lahore's architecture. He went on to become a top civil engineer and shaped the architecture in the city through his work.

A postcard showing the Lahore Museum
Sir Ganga Ram is considered the father of modern Lahore

He is credited with designing and constructing several magnificent buildings, including the Lahore Museum, the Aitchison College, the Mayo School of Arts (now called the National College of Arts), the General Post Office, the Albert Victor Wing of the Mayo Hospital, and the Government College Chemical Laboratory.

Ganga Ram used arches and other Indian architectural traditions while employing western construction devices to protect them from the heat and cold of the climate in the Punjab province and ensure efficient and unobtrusive sanitation, Bedi wrote.

Renowned Pakistani journalist Khaled Ahmed described Ganga Ram as as "the father of modern Lahore," for the indelible mark he left on the city.

The Gangapur dream

While Ganga Ram was transforming urban architecture in Lahore as part of his government job, his heart remained in rural Punjab where he had grown up.

The hydel power plant in Renala Khurd
One of his most ambitious projects was the the hydel power project in Renala Khurd in Punjab province

He returned to his roots, in 1903, when he retired from his government post and was allotted land in Chenab Colony (later known as Lyallpur and Faisalabad) as reward of his past services.

Here, he set out to establish Gangapur, a model village with new irrigation and farming systems.

He also built a unique system to transport passengers from the Buchiana railway station, two miles away (3.2km) to Gangapur - laying a narrow track to allow two trollies hooked to each other to be drawn by a horse.

Ganga Ram was keen to attempt the irrigation system he had set up in Gangapur on a bigger scale. One of his most ambitious projects was the the hydel power project in Renala Khurd in Punjab province.

The project, which was officially opened in 1925, used five turbines to irrigate 360sqkm (139 sq miles) of wasteland and transform them into fertile fields.

India at 75
India at 75

India, the world's largest democracy, is celebrating 75 years of independence from British rule. This is the first story in the BBC's special series on this milestone.

Rights of widows

Ganga Ram would be up early in the morning to go through his files and prepare for his day. Bedi writes that he would sometimes recite verses of Munajat-e-Bewgan (The widow's prayer), a poem by Urdu poet Maulana Altaf Hussain Hali, to himself.

He was often moved to tears when he read the verses. It was the inspiration behind the work he went on to do for widows in conservative Hindu society.

In 1917, Ganga Ram tried to pass a resolution on widow re-marriage at a religious Hindu conference in the province's Ambala city.

When it failed, he founded the Widows Marriage Association and donated 2,000 rupees (a large sum at the time) from his own money to it.

The association would raise awareness about the difficulties widows faced in society. Ganga Ram soon realised that while some of the widows were too old to re-marry, many of them did not want to marry again.

With the government's approval, Ganga Ram built a Hindu Widows Home in 1921, costing 250,000 rupees, to train such women with skills to support themselves. The home would go on to have two schools and a hostel. It would help the widows pass examinations and train them to become teachers of handicrafts.

Ganga Ram also funded the establishment of Lady Maynard Industrial School for Hindu and Sikh women who faced financial difficulties.

Sir Ganga Ram Trust

In 1923, the Sir Ganga Ram Trust was formed in the engineer's name.

The same year, the Sir Ganga Ram Free Hospital and Dispensary was established in the heart of Lahore. It was later developed as a full-fledged hospital with well-equipped surgical and medical departments, Bedi's books says.

The hospital was second only to Mayo Hospital, the oldest and biggest hospital in the Punjab province, according to the book.

The trust also established a Hindu Student Careers Society in 1924 to help Hindu students gain employment and the Sir Ganga Ram Business Bureau and Library.

The Ganga Ram Samadhi in old Lahore
Ganga Ram's ashes were brought back to Lahore after his death in London

Ganga Ram's last charitable project during his lifetime was the establishment of the Hindu Apahaj Ashram over two acres of land. This was a home for the elderly, the disabled and the infirm.

After his death in July 1927 in his London home, part of his ashes were brought back to Lahore and buried next to Hindi Apahaj Ashram as per his wishes. While the ashram is no longer here, his tomb, the Ganga Ram Samadhi, still stands.

According to Bedi, renowned Urdu writer Khawaja Hassan Nizami wrote about Ganga Ram's death, saying that if one could donate one's life, then he would have chosen to add his years to Sir Ganga Ram's life, "so that he might have lived longer and rendered even greater services to the distressed women of India".

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Darlings: Bollywood's dark comedy on domestic violence wows India

    Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, is the story of a young couple in love - and violence and revenge.

  • India man wins 22-year court battle against railways over 21 pence

    He was overcharged for train tickets he bought in 1999 and had been fighting to get the money back.

  • At 75, Pakistan has moved far from the secular and democratic vision of its founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah

    Mohammad Ali Jinnah addressing the assembly in Karachi on Aug. 15, 1947, after the creation of Pakistan. AP PhotoThis month marks the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence and of its Partition from British India in a devastating process that uprooted more than 15 million people and resulted in 1 million to 2 million dead. Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs – communities that had coexisted for hundreds of years – all participated in the sectarian violence. Countless people have borne the scars from

  • Sima Taparia of "Indian Matchmaking" On Her Matchmaking Success Rate

    "Indian Matchmaking" star Sima Taparia sat down with TODAY to talk about her career, her relationship with her husband, and Season 2 and 3 of the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking.

  • India's getting around sanctions against Russia by using Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

    Global trade is typically denominated in the US dollar, but sweeping sanctions have spurred countries still doing business with Russia to switch.

  • High and low-tech ways to tackle India's water crisis

    India's water situation requires a big investment in tech and many small projects on the ground.

  • Sri Lankan ex-president who fled homeland arrives in Bangkok

    Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who last month fled anti-government protests in his country, arrived in Thailand on Thursday night on a flight from Singapore, where he had been staying since mid-July. Thai television stations showed Rajapaksa and a woman believed to be his wife outside the VIP hall at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport being led to a limousine, which then drove off to an undisclosed destination. Officials in Thailand on Wednesday said they had been asked by the Sri Lankan government to allow him entry, and that he would be permitted to stay temporarily.

  • National Bank Open a celebration of Canadian tennis, past and present

    After a three-year hiatus from Toronto, the women’s edition of the National Bank Open is a celebration of Canadian tennis.

  • The mystery deaths of two Saudi sisters in Sydney

    There are many theories about what happened but it is clear Australia failed them, advocates say.

  • Artists paint flowers over Ukraine war wreckage, unsettling some locals

    Artists have painted brilliant sunflowers over heaps of burnt-out cars destroyed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine - upsetting some locals who wonder if it is too soon to beautify the wreckage of war. The group of painters from Ukraine and the United States say they plan to sell digital images of the work as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and raise money for Ukrainian artists, rebuilding projects and other causes. The cars were largely recovered in the city of Irpin, on the outskirts of the capital, from a bridge destroyed by Ukrainian forces to halt the advance of Russian tanks, Trek Kelly, a Los Angeles-based muralist who helped initiate the project, said.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian is Being Held Back by a Big Problem

    The young electric vehicle maker is trying to convince the world it has a future as doubts persist over its ability to mass-produce vehicles.

  • With London, Paris back on schedule, where will RDU flights go next – India, Amsterdam?

    Now that Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s London and Paris flights have relaunched, so has the push for additional international service. But what are the most likely destinations?

  • Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round

    Australia's Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open, beating Argentina's Sebastian Baez in an opening-round match.

  • I lost 40 pounds on the keto diet. Here are 16 things I'd always get at Trader Joe's to stay on track.

    Since I followed the low-carb diet, I've turned to the chain for snacks and meals like tiny avocados, spinach-artichoke dip, and mahi-mahi burgers.

  • 'We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan' -Pelosi

    STORY: China's military has "completed various tasks" around Taiwan but will conduct regular patrols, it said on Wednesday, potentially signaling an end to days of war games but also that Beijing will keep up its pressure on the island.Furious at a visit to Taipei last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China had extended its largest-ever exercises around the self-ruled island it claims as its own beyond the four days originally scheduled.Last week's drills included launches of ballistic missiles, some of which flew over the island's capital of Taipei, and simulated sea and air attacks in surrounding skies and waters.

  • Jet drone aircraft builder Kratos wins contracts worth $34 million

    Kratos Unmanned Systems has two manufacturing lines in Sacramento and an engineering office in Roseville to develop and build jet drone aircraft, mostly for military use.

  • Run, Laal, run: Aamir Khan stars in Indian 'Forrest Gump'

    Indian actor Aamir Khan enjoyed “Forrest Gump” so much that he’s starring in a Hindi remake. Released in 1994, the original film went on to sweep the Oscars, taking six trophies including best picture and best actor for Tom Hanks.

  • China military 'completes tasks' around Taiwan, plans regular patrols

    China's military has "completed various tasks" around Taiwan but will conduct regular patrols, it said on Wednesday, potentially signalling an end to days of war games but also that Beijing will keep up its pressure on the island. Furious at a visit to Taipei last week by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China had extended its largest-ever exercises around the self-ruled island it claims as its own beyond the four days originally scheduled. In a brief statement, the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said its joint military operations around Taiwan had "successfully completed various tasks and effectively tested the integrated combat capabilities of the troops".

  • Laal Singh Chaddha: How Aamir Khan adapted Forrest Gump to Bollywood

    The actor's remake of the Hollywood blockbuster is Bollywood's most ambitious adaptation yet.

  • A year of struggle as an Afghan family builds a new life in California

    Najib Mohammadi had high hopes for his life in the United States when he, his pregnant wife Susan and two small children left Afghanistan in July 2021. But for most of the past year, the family has lived in a cockroach-infested, one-bedroom apartment in Sacramento unable to find affordable housing in California's capital. Mohammadi, 37, feels lucky he is safe and knows he is better off than others: he speaks English and the SIV program gives his family a pathway to citizenship.