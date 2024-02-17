Sir Ian McKellen, 84, splits from boyfriend Oscar Conlon-Morrey, 30, after one year

Sir Ian McKellen has broken up with his 30-year-old actor boyfriend after a year-long romance, it has been reported.

The 84-year-old actor had been dating Oscar Conlon-Morrey since they met while performing a pantomime in December 2022.

But by Friday evening it appeared their time together was over with a friend of McKellen telling the Mail that the pair had parted ways.

East London-based McKellen had reportedly not had a boyfriend in 20 years before Conlon-Morrey but the pair were quick to hit it off while they performed Mother Goose on stage in London.

The younger actor later tweeted that McKellen had become the “love of my life” and a source told the Mail that the pair were even considering engagement.

Sir Ian McKellen, 84, 'splits from boyfriend Oscar Conlon-Morrey, 30, after a year long relationship and engagement rumours' https://t.co/WNXsxoATeq pic.twitter.com/eGi5KgcEQC — Josiah Williams (@Josiah_FL) February 17, 2024

A friend of the older actor told the Mail: “Oscar has been telling friends and family of his big plans with McKellen. He's even said he thinks they'll get engaged.

“McKellen hasn't had a boyfriend in 20 years. He is really not a marriage (kind of) man.”

He added: "He doesn't want a man living in his home. He enjoys having someone when he is on tour. He gets infatuated; then as quickly as he is into them, he's fallen out with them.

“There is no way when he is out of the bubble of doing this panto that he is going to have this guy with him in East London, rattling around.”

McKellen came out as gay in 1988 and often discusses his sexuality in interviews, telling Jonathan Ross that the world is a “different place” to be queer than when he was growing up.

He had longer term relationships with Brian Taylor from 1964 to 1972 and with Sean Mathias from 1978 to 1988.