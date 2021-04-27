Sir James Dyson exclusive: BBC twisted the truth over my links to the Tories

Sir James Dyson said it was untrue that he had attempted to leverage a position of power to extract favours from the Prime Minister

Sir James Dyson has accused the BBC of a “grotesque mischaracterisation” of his links to the Conservative Party as he denied acting inappropriately over his texts with Boris Johnson.

Speaking for the first time since the row over his messages broke last week, the British inventor and businessman said it was untrue he tried to “extract favours from the Prime Minister”.

The messages, revealed by the BBC last Wednesday, showed Sir James sought clarification from Mr Johnson on UK tax matters related to building ventilators during the pandemic.

It thrust a spotlight on how figures in the private sector communicate with the Prime Minister and raised questions about how such requests are handled inside government.

In a piece for The Telegraph published on Wednesday, Sir James, the brains behind Dyson vacuum cleaners, addresses in detail the row and his text messages. He pushes back on claims of his connections to the Conservative Party and to Mr Johnson.

He writes: “The BBC’s characterisation of me as a prominent Conservative donor, or supporter, leveraging a position of power to extract favours from the Prime Minister, is completely untrue.

“I have met Boris Johnson only three times – always with officials – the last time in 2016. I have not attended any Conservative social events.”

He describes the way he is presented in the BBC story as a “grotesque mischaracterisation”.

A message posted on the BBC’s online “corrections and clarifications” page notes that some BBC coverage last Wednesday referred to Sir James as “a prominent Conservative supporter or said he backed the Conservatives”.

It goes on: “Sir James says this is factually incorrect. We are happy to set the record straight.”

A BBC spokesman responded on Tuesday: “The BBC has led the way on reporting a significant story which is clearly in the public interest.

“Sir James Dyson has informed us he is not a prominent Conservative supporter and at his request we put that detail on the record.”

The Electoral Commission website on Tuesday night showed that The James Dyson Foundation had given £5,000 in 2016 and £6,450 in 2017 to Michelle Donelan, a Conservative MP.

Sir James in his article says the donation was for the Wiltshire Engineering Festival, which Ms Donelan was involved in. Ms Donelan’s register of interests notes money given by the foundation was used for the festival.

Sir James writes: “The festival, run in 2016 and 2017, was attended by thousands of local school pupils to encourage young people into engineering.

“For the record, the total donations I have made to political causes in my entire life amount to £800.”

Sir James says it is correct he spoke at the Conservative Party conference in 2009 but notes he also spoke at the Labour Party conference in 1998.

Sir James was also a prominent supporter of Britain’s departure from the European Union, a cause which Mr Johnson was one of the most prominent advocates for in the 2016 referendum.

Sir James writes: “I would change nothing about how Dyson reacted to this country’s Covid crisis. And you need only look at the UK’s vaccine programme to understand the value of independent action which can be swift, decisive and transcend global boundaries.

“Thousands of companies and millions of individuals have gone above and beyond in responding to this crisis. This should not be diminished by politically motivated mud-slinging after the event.”

The text messages sent between Sir James and Mr Johnson date back to March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was emerging and there were concerns over preparedness.

Sir James, who had offered to help make ventilators amid a shortage, said in one message to Mr Johnson: “We are ready. But nobody seems to want us to proceed. Sadly, James.”

Mr Johnson responds: “I will fix it tomo! We need you. It looks fantastic.”

The Treasury later made clear that the tax status of people who came to the UK to provide specific help during the pandemic would not be affected.

Sir James does not dispute sending the texts but denies that he was seeking favours, arguing the company gave up the chance to reclaim its costs from the Government.

Sir James writes: “We voluntarily forwent the chance to reclaim £20 million of costs from the Government. We have never claimed any Covid support, including furlough, for any of our businesses, from any government anywhere.

“And yet it has been argued that, in the PM’s direct dealings with me, I was seeking some kind of preferment. What favours did anyone believe I was exacting from contact with the Prime Minister as part of a project where Dyson voluntarily donated £20 million of its resources?”

After the BBC story broke, Mr Johnson said he made “no apology for moving heaven and earth” to get ventilators during the pandemic.

Number 10 sources initially pointed the finger at Dominic Cummings, the former senior adviser to Mr Johnson, as the source of the leaked messages. Mr Cummings has publicly denied the claim in a lengthy blog post which also accused Mr Johnson of trying to quash a previous leak inquiry because a friend of his fiancee was implicated.