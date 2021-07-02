Sir Keir Starmer has earned a reprieve - but for how long?

The vultures are still circling Sir Keir Starmer, despite the Batley and Spen by-election victory

The storm clouds that had gathered over Sir Keir Starmer have lifted, for now, with Labour’s narrow victory in Batley and Spen, but the danger of being ousted before the next general election remains.

Many Labour MPs believe the moment of maximum danger for Sir Keir will come next year, when rivals will make their move if he has failed to make significant headway against the Tories.

Kim Leadbeater may have achieved a Labour hold in Batley, but the fact remains that a seat with a near-9,000 Labour majority just four years ago is now a hyper-marginal with a majority of just 323.

Under Sir Keir, Labour is still in reverse gear, and unless there is a dramatic turnaround, MPs in other vulnerable seats will get the jitters and are unlikely to wait until a general election to demand a change at the top.

Supporters point out that he has had to contend with the wall of noise created by the Covid pandemic, making it nigh on impossible to get new ideas across, he has not yet had the benefit of a normal Labour conference to win over the party.

He is also fortunate that there is no ready-made successor waiting in the wings (despite all the talk of Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, he is not an MP and so is ineligible).

But even if Sir Keir is given longer to prove himself - either until after the Labour Party Conference in the autumn, or until some time next year - the excuses will soon run out, and even his defenders are now admitting he could become the first Labour leader since 1935 not to fight a general election.

“The pendulum won’t just swing to Labour because it is our turn,” said one long-serving Labour moderate. “He has to do something to make the pendulum move and at the moment he isn’t doing that.”

A string of disastrous by-election results this year had left Sir Keir reeling on the ropes like a boxer roughed up before they got to land a blow.

His approval ratings have slumped to a net score of minus 29, identical to the figure recorded by Jeremy Corbyn at the same stage in his leadership.

Story continues

The charge sheet against the former director of public prosecutions is a long one: no-one knows what he stands for, he is too bland, does not lead, fails to inspire, lacks killer instinct, has a policy vacuum and promotes deadbeats to the front bench.

One Labour left-winger said: “There isn’t a group of motivated Starmerists around Keir because it’s really not clear why he is there and who he is there on behalf of. There is no such thing as Starmerism. David Evans [Labour’s general secretary] runs the party and couldn’t care less about Starmer, he just wants to reform the party and take it to the right, whoever is leader.”

Although the attention is on Batley, older heads in the Labour Party recognise it has always been a comparatively marginal seat and believe the most alarming recent defeat was in Airdrie and Shotts, where Labour failed to take the seat from the SNP.

Once the seat of former Labour home secretary Lord (John) Reid, the constituency, to the east of Glasgow, was held by Labour until 2010, and had an SNP majority of just 195 as recently as 2017 (rising to 5,201 by 2019). Although Labour made significant gains and increased its vote share by 6.5 percentage points in May’s byelection, it fell short by 1,757 votes.

One Labour veteran said: “Airdrie was winnable for us because we didn’t have the disadvantages we are fighting against in England. I’m more worried about the fact we couldn’t win there than I am about Batley or Hartlepool.”

A theory gaining ground among MPs is that the next generation of young talent on the right of the party will be given a platform, supported and pushed by the party machine before the best performer is chosen as Sir Keir’s replacement in a year’s time.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, 38, a frontbencher currently undergoing cancer treatment, and Bridget Philipson, 37, the Houghton and Sunderland South MP and shadow chief secretary to the treasury, are among the names being discussed.

A similar strategy was tried with Anneliese Dodds, 43, and Nick Thomas-Symonds, 41, but after just a year as shadow chancellor Ms Dodds was demoted to party chairman, while Mr Thomas-Symonds is widely tipped for demotion after being largely anonymous as shadow home secretary.

Sir Keir will also face a potential hurdle in September when Labour’s biggest financial backer, Unite, elects a new leader to replace the retiring Len McCluskey.

Sir Keir will be hoping that moderate Gerard Coyne wins the race, but if one of two left-wingers running for the job were to win, they could carry out Mr McCluskey’s threat of cutting funding to Labour.

The other two union giants, the GMB and Unison, are headed by moderates in Gary Smith and Christina McAnea, but neither are likely to die in a ditch for Sir Keir if he is challenged.

In Westminster, speculation about Sir Keir Starmer’s future had reached fever pitch this week, with more than a dozen names talked up as his successor.

Add to the mix a headline-grabbing YouGov poll that found 69 per cent of Labour members saying Mr Burnham would do better, and it’s easy to see why a “Starmer out, Burnham in” narrative took hold.

Such senior figures as Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner and former Cabinet minister Yvette Cooper - both of whom are seen as possible replacements - refused before the by-election to pledge unconditional support for Sir Keir.

One Labour veteran also pointed out that: “He is lucky because hardly anyone is in Parliament at the moment so it makes it harder for people to do any plotting behind his back. You can’t scheme over Zoom.”

This week’s YouGov poll also found that 54 per cent of Labour members think Sir Keir should stay on as leader, for now at least, and his spokesman said this week that he has no intention of resigning, because “he has been absolutely clear that this is a four-year path to get back into power and he is determined to lead the party into the next general election”.

The fact that Mr Burnham and Ms Cooper are, according to the same poll, by far the most popular candidates among Labour members, who have the final say in leadership elections, also suggests a fresh schism between MPs and the membership.

Where Jeremy Corbyn struggled for support among his MPs despite his thumping win in the membership vote in 2015, Labour members now want Mr Burnham or Ms Cooper, but many MPs are wary of retreads from the Blair/Brown era.

“We don’t want to go backwards by choosing someone from a decade or more ago,” said one senior Labour moderate. “We need to look to the future.”

The list of names championed by Labour MPs is bewildering. On the left, there is support for Ms Rayner, former chancellor John McDonnell, shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler, shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon and former frontbencher Rebecca Long Bailey.

From the centre and right wing of the party there are calls for Ms Cooper, shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy, shadow safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, former environment secretary Hilary Benn, as well as Mr Burnham and even Tony Blair.

The inability of MPs to coalesce around any of the above names is perhaps Sir Keir’s greatest advantage. There is no stand-out candidate ready to take over, and Mr Burnham told a BBC Question Time audience on Thursday that he would serve his full mayoral term, having been re-elected only in May.

Mr Burnham’s reluctance to lead Labour into the next election (quite apart from the fact that he would have to win a by-election first) is entirely understandable, given that overturning the Tories’ working majority of 83 is regarded as an impossibility.

But MPs in marginal seats, particularly in the north, will not be prepared to wait until after the next election to change leader if they think Labour could lose seats.

What, then, does Sir Keir have to do to cling on until the next election?

One moderate Labour MP said: “Labour won’t win a general election until they can get people who voted for Tony Blair and people who voted for Jeremy Corbyn to vote Labour and that’s a tough gig for anyone.

“He has to use the summer to get the party in shape, to sort out his office and sort out the front bench. It’s bonkers that Yvette Cooper is not on the front bench when she is the most capable operator we have.”

A senior figure on the right of the party said: “Everyone is looking for ruthless decision-making and we are not seeing it.

“Is Starmer going to get rid of some of the dross on the front bench?

“On top of that Labour is still perceived as being the party that didn’t accept the result of the Brexit referendum. He doesn’t have any Brexiteers left around him and that is a huge problem.”

Older hands have also accused the Labour front bench of not working hard enough to turn it around.

“When we were in opposition before Blair won, people in shadow ministries were working 12 hours a day, seven days a week,” said one. “I don’t see that happening at the moment.”