Starmer pressures Sunak on new law to make criminals face families in court

Labour would use an amendment to hurry new legislation through Parliament, says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to force the Government to bring in a new law to make offenders appear in court if Rishi Sunak drags his feet on the issue.

Lucy Letby failed to face her victims’ families on Monday when she was given a whole life order for murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more.

The Government has promised to change the law in the King’s Speech in the autumn, but the Labour leader said that was not quick enough.

Speaking to ITV News, he called on the Prime Minister to “get on with it”.

And he said that if Mr Sunak did not move more quickly, Labour would put down an amendment on another piece of legislation going through Parliament.

“I want to see action as quickly as possible in this case because the victims’ families have been through the most awful ordeal. They are entitled to see justice delivered with the full sentencing,” he said.

“So we need to change the law. I hope the Government will do it because I think it can be done very quickly. If they don’t, we will force an amendment to appropriate legislation.”

Sir Keir added: “But actually my position is to invite the Government to get on with it, to offer Labour’s support. This could go through very, very quickly.

“This isn’t the first case. The Government has been dragging its heels on this. Get on with it, for the sake of these victims and of course the other cases that went before them.”

The Labour leader did not specify which piece of legislation he would amend.

One possibility is the Victims and Prisoners Bill, but the Government believes this is not appropriate because it only covers part of criminal justice policy.

Courts around the country have reported that an increasing number of offenders are refusing to attend their sentencing hearings.

In April, Thomas Cashman, who shot dead nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, did not appear in court.

Other recent cases of killers refusing to appear in the dock include Koci Selamaj, who killed school teacher Sabina Nessa in September 2021. Jordan McSweeney also refused to attend court for his sentencing for the murder of aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena.

Letby has now joined the list.

Currently, judges can order criminals to appear and prison officers are able to use reasonable force to take them to the court.

But it is believed that some guards are reluctant to use force because of the risk of legal action if they are seen to have overstepped what is “reasonable”.

Last week Mr Justice Goss, the judge in the trial of Letby, told the court he had no power to force her to attend.

He said: “The sentencing hearing will take place whether she is present or not. The court has no power to force her to attend – therefore there is nothing I can do about it.”

