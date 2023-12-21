Sir Keir Starmer says ‘grounds for changing law’ on assisted dying

Sir Keir Starmer voted in favour of allowing doctors to help people to die the last time it was debated in the Commons in 2015 - JOE GIDDENS/PA

Sir Keir Starmer has told how he believes there are “grounds for changing the law” on assisted dying.

The Labour leader said the ban on the practice could be lifted via a Private Member’s Bill, after which MPs would be given a free vote.

It comes after the cause was championed by Dame Esther Rantzen, who has called for politicians to grapple with the issue for the first time since 2015.

The Childline founder and former That’s Life presenter, 83, has stage four lung cancer and earlier this week said she has joined the assisted dying clinic Dignitas.

The Labour leader voted in favour of allowing doctors to help people to die the last time the issue was debated in the Commons in 2015 – saying the current system was an “injustice”.

On Thursday Sir Keir said the issue would have to be approached carefully.

“On the question of assisted dying, there are obviously strong views both ways on this, which I respect,” he told reporters during a visit to Estonia.

“And that’s why traditionally, this has always been dealt with with a Private Member’s Bill and a free vote and that seems appropriate to me.

“I personally do think there are grounds for changing the law, we have to be careful, but it would have to be, I think, a free vote on an issue where there are such divided and strong views.”

Dame Esther Rantzen said that she has joined the assisted dying clinic Dignitas - RII SCHROER

As Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Sir Keir published guidance making it less likely that people would be prosecuted for helping someone to die.

Victoria Atkins, the Health Secretary, said the issue was always treated as a “matter of conscience”, with MPs given a free vote.

She declined to say whether she thought it was time for another vote in Parliament, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today: “As Health Secretary, I think actually, it’s right that I don’t express an opinion on this.”

But she added: “I think that if there was a will in Parliament that it will happen, if Members of Parliament, backbenchers, want it to happen.”

Dame Esther urged politicians to consider a change in the law.

“I would say to parliamentarians, ‘Think of the people you love in your own life, maybe who are older, maybe who are unwell, and think how you would wish them to spend their last days and weeks’,” she said.

“It is agonising to watch someone you love suffer. Nobody wants that for their family. And we live in a day and age when it’s perfectly possible to offer people a gentle, peaceful death.”

Assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

In Scotland, it is not a specific criminal offence but assisting the death of someone can leave a person open to murder or other charges.

Victoria Atkins, the Health Secretary, declined to say whether she thought it was time for another vote in Parliament - TAYFUN SALCI/SHUTTERSTOCK

Legislation is being put forward by Liam McArthur, the Liberal Democrat MSP, with the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill due to come before Holyrood next year.

The Health and Social Care Committee is due to publish its report into assisted dying and assisted suicide in England and Wales, having launched an inquiry in December 2022 to examine different perspectives in the debate.

The last time assisted dying came before the Commons was in 2015, when it was heavily defeated.

MPs voted 330 to 118 against a Private Member’s Bill to help terminally ill people end their lives – but one of those to speak in favour was Sir Keir, who had just been elected to Parliament.

He talked about how when he was DPP, he had been confronted with the case of a mother and father of a rugby player, Dan James, who was paralysed after an accident on the pitch.

Mr James did not want to die alone and his parents travelled with him to Dignitas in Switzerland, where he died aged 23.

When they came back, the parents were arrested and interviewed, and Sir Keir had to decide whether they would be prosecuted.

“I decided that they should not be prosecuted,” he said. “I took it to be the compassionate act of a loved one, and using the exercise that the DPP had, decided not to prosecute.”

Sir Keir told how, later on, a multiple sclerosis sufferer called Debbie Purdy took him to court to force him to publish guidance on which assisted suicide cases would be prosecuted and which would not.

He said the principles underpinning his guidance were that “criminal law should rarely, if ever, be used against those who compassionately assist loved ones to die at their request, so long as that person had reached a voluntary, clear, settled and informed decision to end their life”.

Very strong safeguards

Sir Keir said he also believed there should be very strong safeguards to protect those who might be pressured to end their lives. The guidance also said doctors or other professionals would be more likely to be prosecuted than other people.

The new guidelines came into force in 2010, and Sir Keir told MPs that over the next five years he ordered that no prosecution be brought in 79 of the 80 cases brought before him.

“I understand those who say that we should revert to a position where nobody should be given any assistance at all,” he told the Commons. “But we have arrived at a position where compassionate, amateur assistance from nearest and dearest is accepted but professional medical assistance is not, unless someone has the means and physical assistance to get to Dignitas.

“That to my mind is an injustice that we have trapped within our current arrangement.”

At the time he told The Times: “The law needs to be changed. The important thing is to have safeguards.”

He said there needs to be a balance between allowing people with a “voluntary, clear, settled and informed wish to die to be assisted by someone acting out of compassion” and protecting vulnerable people being pressured into killing themselves.

“Do we keep something there to protect the vulnerable and ignore the plight of those actively committing suicide or being assisted to attempt suicide, or move to a different position where there are strong safeguards?” Sir Keir added.