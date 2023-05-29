Sir Keir Starmer urged to clarify North Sea drilling plans amid ‘deep concern’ from industry

The Scottish Tories accused Sir Keir Starmer of trying to make Britain dependent on oil and gas from overseas - PA

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to spell out his North Sea drilling policy to Scotland’s oil workers after claims Labour would ban new exploration caused “deep concern”.

Reports at the weekend suggested that new oil and gas developments would be blocked should the party win the next election, with an formal announcement expected when its new energy policy is unveiled next month.

Dave Whitehouse, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK, claimed that Sir Keir had previously promised him that he would “engage meaningfully” with the sector before any decision was made.

“I expect him to fulfil that commitment in the coming days ahead of any Labour announcement,” he said.

“There’s deep concern [at] the announcement we have read about. The 200,000 workers in this industry, the 90,000 workers that we have here in Scotland, have powered the UK for the last 50 years. They have the critical skills we need going forward.

“If these reports are true, this is no way to treat people and communities across the UK and across Scotland.”

A report in The Sunday Times said that any new oil and gas developments would be blocked by a Labour government.

The policy raises doubts over planned developments such as the Rosebank oilfield, west of the Shetland islands, which has been estimated to have the potential to be worth up to £24 billion to the UK economy.

A Labour source claimed the granting of new licences would do nothing to cut bills and “drive a coach and horse” through climate targets.

However, those who back new exploration claim turning off the taps would simply leave Britain more dependent on foreign imports, which would be worse for the environment..

“Today, we import more than 50 per cent of our oil and gas as a country,” Mr Whitehouse added. “That means our energy security is undermined and jobs across the country are undermined if we have no further investment.”

The future of the North Sea looks set to become a major issue at the next general election, with the SNP also opposed to new oil and gas drilling.

The Scottish Tories have attempted to seize on claims that Labour would block new developments, though it has said it would not seek to shut down existing fields.

The Labour leader on a visit to Kirkcaldy last week - GETTY IMAGES

Liam Kerr, energy spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, on Monday wrote to Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, urging him to clarify whether his party planned to throw oil and gas workers “under a bus”.

“Labour's approach to the North Sea has been nothing short of a gut punch to the industry and tens of thousands of Scots who work in it,” Mr Kerr said.

“As if the ideological stance from the SNP and Greens wasn’t bad enough, along come Labour to further demonise the people who help keep the lights on.

“Keir Starmer’s plan would drop any notion of energy security and make us dependent on oil and gas from overseas. That would cause higher emissions and ramp up energy costs to consumers.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Labour said: “We are clear that meeting our climate targets will go hand in hand with protecting and creating jobs in our energy sector.

‌“Labour will not impose a cliff-edge end to oil and gas production while we transform the UK into a clean energy superpower - existing licences will continue and using existing wells sensibly is baked into our plans.”

