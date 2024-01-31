Sir Lenny Henry to step down from presenting Comic Relief after 39 years to 'give someone else a go'

Sir Lenny Henry has said he is bowing out of presenting Comic Relief after 39 years as he thinks it is "time to give someone else a go".

The comedian and actor, 65, has presented the show since he co-founded Comic Relief in 1985. But this year, Sir Lenny has now confirmed, will be his last.

He will remain involved behind the scenes and will continue as a Honorary Life President - a role he has held since 2017.

Speaking about the seminal move to the Standard, he said: "I have decided this will be the last time I host Comic Relief on the night. Only because I have been doing it since the 90s - and I think it is time for someone else to take the reins.

"It doesn’t mean I won’t do things for Comic Relief in the future, but I think it is time for someone else to host the night. It is the right thing to do, give someone else a chance.

On who might be his successor, he added: "Dave Chapelle, David Tennant, Ncuti Gatwa. There are so many people coming up that deserve our attention. There are a lot of people who could easily present Comic Relief."

Comic Relief 2024 was officially launched on Wednesday with the release of a sketch starring the likes of presenters Alex Jones, Alison Hammond and Davina McCall, actor Dame Joan Collins, comedian Rosie Jones, and music mogul Simon Cowell.

This year’s theme is Do Something Funny for Money and the stars are all seen answering Sir Lenny’s call to embrace the call to arms to raise money for Comic Relief on Red Nose Day, which will take place on March 15 this year.

Sir Lenny also appeared at the London Palladium on Wednesday to promote a one-off comedy night held for the charity.

Comic Relief – Live at The London Palladium will take place on Monday February 26 with comedians Aisling Bea, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Joel Dommett, Mawaan Rizwan, Rosie Jones and Sara Pascoe on the bill.

Sir Lenny said: “It is going to be extraordinary, it will be a homage to that very first Comic Relief, I think, that happened 39 years ago. So it is a hint of that. I think Londoners should support us and come.”

He also hailed the continuing generosity of the British public, saying their ability to help others in need "gave him hope".

"You can’t bet against the British public and their generosity,'' he said.

"People are facing terrible choices every day in this country and abroad, but people in this country have always asked [when they see someone in need] - what can I do to help? That is what makes us great.

"They always put their hands in their pocket come Comic Relief, Children in Need, Sport Relief. The fact that we still aim to help out people when we see that they are struggling, it gives me hope, actually.”

Red Nose Day returns on Friday 15 March. For more information click here. Tickets for Comic Relief – Live at The London Palladium can be found here.