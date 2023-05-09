Sir Mark Rowley defends Coronation policing after 'unfortunate protest arrests'

Sir Mark has defended the police operation

Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, has defended officers who apprehended Republic campaigners despite describing the arrests as “unfortunate”.

Britain's most senior police chief has issued a statement amid fierce criticism of the Metropolitan Police's decision to arrest six anti-monarchists before the King's Coronation on Saturday.

The arrests were the first to be made under the sweeping Public Order Act, under suspicion of going equipped to "lock-on" - a measure protesters use to make it harder for police to move them.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended the new powers, which came into force last week, saying it was right for officers to have the power to tackle "serious disruption".

The six campaigners were arrested early on Saturday morning and detained for 16 hours.

Writing for the Evening Standard, Sir Mark Rowley said that while it was "unfortunate" demonstrators were unable to join protests, he supported the actions by officers.

'Ill-informed commentary'

He said in a statement: "This was the largest security operation the Metropolitan Police has ever led - 11,500 officers and staff and volunteers from across the Met, along with those who joined us from across the UK and overseas, did an incredible job alongside over 6,500 military ceremonial troops."

"Much of the ill-informed commentary on the day is wholly inaccurate - for example protest was not banned. I want to be absolutely clear - our activity was targeted at those we believed were intent on causing serious disruption and criminality.

"Serious and reliable intelligence told us that the risks were very real. 53 individuals have been bailed and most of the following investigations will be lengthy as we work towards criminal charges."

Sir Mark confirmed no further action will be taken against the campaigners.

Support for arresting officers

He continued: "Officers searched a vehicle on Saturday morning and found items which at the time they believed could have been used as part of a 'lock on'-style protest.

Story continues

"As I would expect, the arresting officers were vigilant, curious and proactive. They formed the 'reasonable suspicion' necessary to arrest for the new Section 2 Public Order Act 2023 offence of being equipped to lock on, and these were the only arrests under the new legislation.

"Having now reviewed the evidence and potential lines of inquiry, we do not judge that we will be able to prove criminal intent beyond all reasonable doubt.

"While it is unfortunate that the six people affected by this were unable to join the hundreds of peaceful protestors, I support the officers' actions in this unique, fast-moving operational context."

