Sir Nick Clegg leaves Silicon Valley for London in latest Meta move - live updates

Sir Nick Clegg Meta Facebook Silicon Valley London exodus - Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Sir Nick Clegg is partly relocating to London, becoming the latest Meta executive to move to the UK amid an overhaul of the tech giant’s working policies.

The former deputy prime minister, who is president of global affairs at Meta, will divide his time between homes in London and California, the Financial Times reports.

It comes a day after it emerged Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is moving to London as the app battles to prevent an exodus of users to rival TikTok. Chief marketing officer Alex Schultz has also moved to the UK this year.

Sir Nick was promoted by Facebook’s parent company six months ago, giving him responsibility for the company’s dealings with all governments globally and reporting directly to chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

The former politician, who has been candid about his reluctance to live in California, is said to have chosen to move back for personal reasons, including being closer to his elderly parents.

Mr Zuckerberg has embraced a shift to remote working at Meta, but it is only this year that a string of executives have decided to move from its headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Sir Nick Clegg joins Silicon Valley exodus

Good morning.

Sir Nick Clegg is partly relocating to the UK, becoming the latest top Meta official to ditch Silicon Valley.

The former deputy prime minister turned social media executive will split his time between homes in London and California, the Financial Times.

It comes after Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said he's moving to London, while chief marketing officer Alex Schultz has also made the move.

Sir Nick, who's in charge of Meta's dealings with governments around the world, has been candid about his reluctance to live in California. He's said to be moving to be closer to his parents and for ease of travel to Europe and Asia.

