Sir Quentin Blake hopes to inspire with drawings at Slimbridge

Renowned artist Sir Quentin Blake - who illustrated many of Roald Dahl's children's books - is hoping to inspire with a selection of nature drawings.

The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) is launching three seasonal trails in Gloucestershire which will highlight the best of the UK's wetland nature.

Sir Quentin's loaned illustrations will help guide the trails exploring summer, autumn and winter.

"I hope my work will inspire audiences to pick up a pen," Sir Quentin said.

"The trails will run alongside a range of illustration and art activities, to inspire all ages and abilities, helping everyone experience nature in new, unexpected ways," he added.

The project, called Drawn to Water, will run from 18 May until February 2024 at the Slimbridge Wetland Centre in Stroud, which is home to wetland wildlife and birdwatching spots.

"Each of the trails will highlight the amazing nature that arrives each season, showcasing new life, sparkling water and visiting birds," said a spokesperson for the trust.

The wetland centre will also be hosting an exhibition of some of Sir Quentin's wetland-themed artworks from 21 July-16 September.

"The selection of 54 prints on display will provide a unique glimpse into Sir Quentin's view of wetlands and of how we humans interact with their wildlife, plants and water," a spokesperson for the trust added.

Sir Quentin added: "I am delighted to be sharing my pictures.

"The Drawn to Water project appealed to me because I have had a lifelong fascination with drawing wetland wildlife, especially birds.

"I can't quite explain why but it may be because like us, they are on two legs and have expressive gestures."

