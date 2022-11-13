SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.095

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) will pay a dividend of CA$0.095 on the 30th of November. This makes the dividend yield 7.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

SIR Royalty Income Fund's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, SIR Royalty Income Fund was paying a whopping 100% as a dividend, but this only made up 11% of its overall earnings. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 32.0% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was CA$0.996, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.22. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.0% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. SIR Royalty Income Fund has impressed us by growing EPS at 32% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On SIR Royalty Income Fund's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about SIR Royalty Income Fund's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think SIR Royalty Income Fund is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for SIR Royalty Income Fund (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about. Is SIR Royalty Income Fund not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

