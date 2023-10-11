Sir Rudolph Agnew, head of Consolidated Gold Fields who battled to fend off a hostile takeover – obituary

Sir Rudolph Agnew, who has died aged 89, was a third-generation leader of the mining giant Consolidated Gold Fields, which he defended in a fierce 1980s takeover battle against Minorco but went on to sell to the Hanson group.

Consolidated Gold Fields (originally “of South Africa” and often shortened to Cons Gold) was founded in London in 1887; with the backing of Cecil Rhodes, its original purpose was to exploit gold deposits at Witwatersrand in South Africa. In the 20th century it developed rich mining interests in Australia and acquired aggregates businesses in the UK and North America.

A major issue of Rudolph Agnew’s tenure as chief executive from 1978 and chairman from 1883 to 1989 was the company’s continuing engagement in South Africa under the apartheid regime. Despite pressure from investors, Agnew refused to withdraw, remarking later: “I thought it was better to feed apartheid than starve it.”

But at the same time he provided Mells Park, a Somerset estate owned by Cons Gold, as a secret venue for talks between representatives of South Africa’s governing National Party and exiled ANC leaders which led up to the release of Nelson Mandela. Afterwards it was a great satisfaction to him that such a peaceful transition of power had been achieved: “The important thing now is how much investment there will be.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The great boardroom drama of his chairmanship, meanwhile, was a hostile £2.9 billion bid for Cons Gold in September 1988 by the Luxembourg-registered Minorco – an offshoot of the Anglo-American mining conglomerate and its controlling Oppenheimer family.

Vehemently opposed, Agnew went to war with Minorco’s South African-born chief executive Sir Michael Edwardes – no stranger to corporate conflict as former chairman of the British Leyland car company, but a relative newcomer to mining.

Ferocious exchanges followed, Agnew suggesting that Minorco was “totally motivated by secrecy and tax avoidance” and adding for good measure that “if there was a trade descriptions act for management, this one would be had up for fraud.” After the bid was cleared by UK regulators, the offer was raised first to £3.2 billion and in May 1989 to a final £3.5 billion – but a US court ruling made it impossible for Minorco to win without Cons Gold’s aquiescence.

Hostilities finally subsided – and Lord Hanson’s group, with Minorco’s support, entered the ring with an offer of a ‘“harmonious merger” at a similar price level. “Unlike Minorco,” came Cons Gold’s response, “Hanson is a serious company” – and the deal went through.

Agnew, right, with Gerry Grimstone, circa 1988 - Alamy

Agnew admitted that for him the Minorco battle had been personal, not least because his own career was at stake. His jibes even included reference to Edwardes’s shortness of stature – Agnew by contrast being (according to one profile writer) “a tall, handsome, silver-haired man with a languid air, [who] looks like the former cavalry officer he is” and whose conversation “is urbane and amusing”. But he also had a combative side, observing that after Edwardes’s aspersions on the competence of Cons Gold’s board, “I was reacting, and I have the Irishman’s ability to retaliate.”

In fact Agnew’s great-grandparents were Irish immigrants to New Zealand, where both his grandfather and father were born. Rudolph Ion Joseph Agnew himself was born, on March 12 1934, in Perth, Western Australia.

His grandfather John Agnew (1872-1939) made his early career in Australia and China as an associate of Herbert Hoover, who was a mining entrepreneur before entering politics and becoming the 31st US president. John joined the board of Consolidated Gold Fields in 1922 and became its chairman in 1933; his son Dolph (1896-1960) developed the company’s ventures in Australia, where he was a doyen of the mining industry. Dolph’s wife was Pamela, née Campbell, and Rudolph was their youngest child.

Rudolph was educated at Downside and was commissioned in the 8th King’s Royal Irish Hussars before joining Consolidated Gold Fields in 1957 – and discovering that because of his grandfather’s status, it was assumed he was rich enough to be paid “£100 less than any other management trainee”. In fact, “I was not rich at all.”

He gained experience on the company’s Mount Goldsworthy iron ore project in Western Australia in the 1960s, returning to England after the company acquired the Amey Roadstone aggregates business in 1967 but, by his own account, “had no one to run it. I was the only middle manager available, [so] I got the job. That was luck, because nine years later I and some others had built it into the biggest and most powerful subsidiary in the group. Which was why [when he was 44] I became chief executive.”

Agnew at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2017 - Alpha Press

After Hanson’s absorption of Cons Gold, Agnew accepted a seat on the new owners’ board. But he resigned in 1991, some commentators suspecting that he disapproved of a Hanson plan to launch a hostile bid for ICI and one reporter noting that Agnew was “the only director not seen to be clapping as Lord Hanson made his entrance” at the company’s annual meeting.

In his later career, Agnew was also chairman of the ferry operator Stena, the oil company Lasmo, Redland in building materials and TVS Entertainment in commercial television. He retained a foothold in his first industry as a director of Newmont Mining and the Russian gold venture Petropavlovsk – and was also on the board of Standard Chartered.

Away from business, he maintained a strong interest in nature conservation as chairman of the World Conservation Monitoring Centre, vice president of the Game Conservancy and a trustee of WWF (UK).

Rudolph Agnew was knighted in 2002. He was three times married and twice divorced: the first marriage, in 1957, was to Tessa Longley, with whom he had a son who died in a car crash in 1982; the second, in 1965, was to Clare Dixon, daughter of the 2nd Lord Glentoran, with whom he had a son and a daughter; and the third, in 1980, to an American, Whitney Warren, who survives him with the children of the second marriage.

Sir Rudolph Agnew, born March 12 1934, died September 14 2023

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.