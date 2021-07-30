'Sir, there is something on your chin': Biden bailed out by staffer for apparent crumb on face

President Joe Biden avoided a potentially embarrassing situation after an aide handed him a note alerting him of a yellow mark on his chin while he met with a number of state leaders on Friday.

Biden, who spoke to governors throughout the western United States in a virtual meeting, was sitting through remarks about wildfires when the piece of paper was given to him.

"Sir, there is something on your chin," the card read.

President Joe Biden holds a card handed to him by an aide that reads "Sir, there is something on your chin" to take notes as he meets with governors to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts, and hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik/AP

The president then proceeded to wipe his face, and he appeared to stick whatever was clinging to his chin in his mouth.

After a staffer gives Joe Biden a note saying, “there’s something on your chin,” Biden wipes his chin.



Then appears to put whatever was on his chin in his mouth? pic.twitter.com/VvN17i4IWY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2021

The object remained on Biden's face for the first 10 minutes of the meeting, and photographs were taken of the card after the president flipped over the note to jot things down during the meeting.

In March, Biden came under fire for using notecards and a pamphlet listing the journalists who were present during his first press conference since he assumed the Oval Office on Jan. 20. Biden was looking down at a cheat sheet that read "Infrastructure" and mentioned that the United States "ranks 13th in infrastructure quality," that "China spends 3 times more" on projects, and that "more than 1/3 of our bridges (231,000) need repairs."

The president was also previously caught glancing at what appeared to be a page or book of journalists with attached headshots during the briefing. Some of the reporters had circled numbers next to their names.

People are criticizing President Biden for having headshots and names of reporters to call on at his press conference, and note cards with talking points printed on them. I actually prefer a President who is prepared and does his homework, and doesn’t riff and make things up. pic.twitter.com/1cXPTT6Q9U — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 26, 2021

