Sir William Gage, judge entrusted with the high-profile trials of Barry George and Sion Jenkins – obituary

Sir William Gage in 2001, when he presided at the first trial of Barry George for the murder of Jill Dando - Jeff Overs

Sir William Gage, who has died aged 85, was a Lord Justice of Appeal from 2004 until 2008, and before that a wise, humane and much respected High Court judge who was entrusted with some of the highest-profile murder trials of the day.

At Lewes Crown Court in 1998 Gage presided at the widely reported trial of Sion Jenkins, the deputy headmaster convicted of murdering his 13-year-old foster daughter, Billie-Jo Jenkins. Three years later, he was the judge in an equally notorious case, the Old Bailey trial of Barry George, who was convicted of the murder of Jill Dando, who had been shot at close range on her doorstep in Fulham.

In both cases the convictions were subsequently overturned. In the Jenkins case, the prosecution case had rested upon 150 microscopic spots of blood discovered on Sion Jenkins’s clothing, which they argued were consistent with him having been the assailant (she had been brutally attacked with an 18-inch tent peg in the garden of the family home).

The Court of Appeal at first upheld the verdict.

But when new scientific evidence emerged in 2004 to support the defence case that the blood spots might have been exhaled by Billie-Jo as her foster father moved her body, the conviction was quashed. Jenkins was acquitted at the subsequent retrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

Sion Jenkins arriving at the Old Bailey in 2005 - Paul Grover

In the George case, the first appeal was again dismissed, the appeal judges rejecting the argument that Gage should have ruled most of the identification evidence as unreliable and therefore inadmissible.

But in 2007 the case was referred back to the Court of Appeal, which this time decided that the conviction was unsafe on the grounds that the jury had been misled by the expert witnesses as to what to infer from the discovery of a particle of firearm-discharge residue in the inside pocket of the defendant’s overcoat a year after the murder – even though Gage had warned the jury in his summing-up to be “very cautious” about convicting on the basis of this speck.

At his subsequent retrial, George was also acquitted. The appeal judges made no criticism in either case of Gage’s summings-up or the way in which he had conducted the original trial.

William Marcus Gage was born in Surbiton, Surrey, on April 22 1938, the son of Conolly Gage, who served as the Ulster Unionist MP for Belfast South from 1945 until 1952 and later became a circuit judge. Conolly Gage’s uncle, Sir Denis Henry, 1st Bt, had been the first Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland.

Mr Justice Gage in 2000 - Avalon

During the Second World War, the family moved to Widdington in Essex, where Bill and his elder sister spent the rest of their childhood. Like his father, he was educated at Repton and then Sidney Sussex, Cambridge, where he read history in Part I of the tripos and law in Part II. Between school and university he did his National Service in the Irish Guards, and he retained the gentlemanly demeanour of a Guards officer throughout his life.

After marrying in 1962, while training to be a barrister he worked as a supply history teacher at a “sink” secondary modern school in south London.

Called to the Bar by Inner Temple in 1963, he joined Norman Lermon’s chambers (now known as Henderson Chambers) at 2 Harcourt Buildings, where he soon built up a busy common-law practice consisting mainly of civil personal injury work with a few criminal cases on the side.

Always impeccably prepared and extremely well-organised, Gage was known for his calm, succinct, untheatrical and to-the-point advocacy, and juries often struggled to believe that such a patently decent and upright man might be capable of defending a villain.

After taking Silk in 1982, he developed an additional niche defending in high-end white-collar crime cases, and achieved his greatest triumph on behalf of Kenneth Grob, the former Lloyds insurance boss dubbed “the Grobfather”, who, along with Ian Posgate (aka “Goldfinger”) and others, was cleared of several counts of conspiracy and fraud after a much-publicised 15-month trial at Southwark Crown Court in 1986-87.

He also acted for Dr Ann Dally, whose case became a cause célèbre in 1987 when she was disciplined by the General Medical Council (GMC) for overprescribing controlled drugs to heroin addicts. And he represented Jeffrey Develin, one of seven employees of P&O European Ferries charged with manslaughter following the sinking of the Herald of Free Enterprise, which capsized moments after leaving Zeebrugge in March 1987. The trial at the Old Bailey in 1990 collapsed after the judge agreed with defence counsel that the prosecution had failed to show that there had been an “obvious and serious risk” of the ship sailing with open doors.

Gage was appointed a High Court judge in 1993, assigned to the Queen’s Bench Division. He was Presiding Judge on the South Eastern Circuit from 1997 until 2000.

Gage was known for his sureness of touch and good judgment on the bench, and those who appeared before him invariably went away feeling that they had had a fair hearing.

Sir William Gage chaired the Baha Mousa inquiry - Alamy

After retiring from the Court of Appeal, Gage led the inquiry into the death in British custody in Iraq of Baha Mousa. His report in 2011 cleared the Army of operating a systematic regime of torture, and instead blamed individual soldiers and failings in the chain of command – criticisms that carried more weight coming from someone who had been a guardsman himself as a young man.

A practising Christian all his life, Bill Gage followed in his father’s footsteps by serving as Chancellor of the Diocese of Coventry from 1980 to 2009. He later also became Chancellor of the Diocese of Ely.

He was a member of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board from 1987 until 1993 and member of the Parole Board from 2001 until 2004. He was a Surveillance Commissioner from 2009 until 2015.

Away from the law he was an expert fisherman, a good shot, a relaxed golfer and an enthusiastic traveller. Although quite traditional, he was far from stiff, and was good company for his wide circle of friends. He got on well with people from all walks of life, and showed an unusual willingness to listen to other points of view and to learn from them.

In the early part of his career he lived with his family on Ladbroke Grove in west London, where, to the unease of some of their neighbours, his wife kept bees in the garden. During the 1980s they moved out to Biddlesden in Northamptonshire, where for some years he kept a parrot who was devoted to him and perched on his shoulder while he watched television; a friend who called him at home was surprised to be told that Gage could not come to the telephone because he was “washing the parrot”.

William Gage married, in 1962, Penny Groves, who survives him with their three sons.

Sir William Gage, born April 22 1938, died September 13 2023

