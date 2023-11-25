Sirens and lights, but no ambulance? What is this speeding Mayo Clinic vehicle?

Nov. 25—Dear Answer Man: While driving north on South Broadway around 2 p.m., I was stopped at a light and could see in the distance a vehicle with flashing lights speeding through traffic on the south side of the road. As the vehicle neared, I could hear a siren. When it went through the traffic light, I saw that it was a white Mayo Clinic SUV. It wasn't an ambulance or obviously an emergency vehicle. It looked like a Mayo Clinic security vehicle, but I can't say for certain as it passed quickly on the other side of the highway.

My question is, does Mayo Clinic security have the right to use its sirens and lights to speed and circumvent traffic? If so, under what circumstances? This vehicle was speeding in the direction of the airport. Maybe there was a heart on ice that needed to get on a plane as soon as possible. Or maybe the driver of the vehicle was just in a hurry to get to Rooster's Too for lunch. — Waiting for Mayo.

Dear Waiting,

Not all emergency vehicles are created equal.

For example, sometimes firefighters — especially in small town volunteer departments — will race toward a call in their personal vehicles, but will run lights in an effort to arrive quickly.

None of that is the case here.

So, the vehicle you saw was not Mayo Clinic security. According to Heather Carlson Kehren, a spokeswoman for Mayo Clinic, Mayo has several SUV-type vehicles that are not ambulances, but do carry first responders and medical personnel to emergency scenes. The biggest difference between these vehicles and ambulances — the SUVs won't transport patients.

"Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service has SUVs that they use," Carlson Kehren said. "While those vehicles do not look like an ambulance, they contain all the same emergency equipment as an ambulance. The vehicles just cannot be used to transport patients. They are used to provide additional paramedic and physician support to the paramedic ambulance team."

So, say there's already an ambulance at the scene but you need another paramedic or two. Roll the SUV.

Amanda Grayson, crime prevention and communications coordinator for Rochester Police Department, echoed this.

"Mayo does have non-ambulance vehicles that are authorized to use lights and sirens," Grayson confirmed.

She added that according to state statutes, the definition of what can be authorized as an emergency vehicle covers a lot more than what we normally think: police cruisers, fire engines, ambulances. Furthermore, speed limits do not apply to an authorized emergency vehicle responding to an emergency call. So, if this SUV had lights, sirens and a certain swiftness of purpose, then it was likely authorized to do so under state law.

Again, not a security vehicle — though the model's size and body type probably made you think so. Not transporting a kidney to the airport. And, not heading to Rooster's Too. Though if the restaurant was about out of broasted chicken, Answer Man would consider that reason enough to hit the lights and sirens.

