Some sirens sound in Poland's disputed memorial observance

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Sirens went off in some Polish cities early Sunday to mark the anniversary of the 2010 presidential plane crash, despite widespread protests that their sound would be unnecessary trauma to scores of refugees from the war in Ukraine.

The sirens were intended to add to the significance and the plaintive character of observances honoring late President Lech Kaczynski, the first lady and 94 other prominent Poles killed 12 years ago in a plane accident in Russia.

The sirens were heard at 0641 GMT, the exact time the presidential plane crashed on April 10, 2010, near Smolensk, Russia.

Kaczynski was the twin of Jaroslaw Kaczynski who is the leader of the main ruling Law and Justice party and Poland’s key politician. The brothers founded the party in 2001.

Wreaths and flowers were laid in Warsaw and across the country at the monuments and graves to the victims of the national tragedy. Jaroslaw Kaczynski and party figures were at the monuments to the late president and to all the victims, in downtown Warsaw.

Provincial governors, who represent the central government, ignored widespread calls of concern for refugees from neighboring Ukraine, traumatized by air raid alarms, to not use the sirens. Some 2.6 million refugees — mostly women and children — have crossed into Poland since Feb. 24, when Russia's troops invaded Ukraine and started bombing it. Many require psychological care to deal with their trauma.

The authorities were sending text messages to refugees' phones and posting pubic warnings that the sirens would mean no danger.

The head of a Ukrainian support center in Warsaw, Myroslava Keryk, said that the “Ukrainian mothers had time to explain to their children that the sirens will not sound an air raid and that there was nothing to be afraid of.”

But to many Poles the use of sirens was a bad idea.

“This is a system for warning and alarm, not for celebrations,” said Adam Glogowski, a retired fireman. “We don't need sirens to remember, to honor the crash victims.”

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and unfriendly relations with Moscow, Poland's government is reviving its controversial allegation that the crash was a Kremlin assassination plan. It is fueled by Russia's refusal to return the plane's wreckage, obstructing detailed investigation.

“We have no doubts that it was an assassination,” Kaczynski said last week, but offered no proof.

Poland's state commission for analyzing air travel incidents said the crash in dense fog on approach to the rudimentary Smolensk airport was the result of human errors made in adverse conditions. But a separate team appointed by the government alleges that explosions preceded the crash, which was intentional. It is to present another of its reports on Monday.

  • Pro-Russian protesters in Germany outnumbered by Ukraine supporters

    Around 600 pro-Russian protesters in a 350-car motorcade set off on a demonstration in Hanover in the north of Germany on Sunday, where there was also a counter-demonstration of around 700 people supporting Ukraine in the city centre, local police said. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against discrimination in Germany towards Russians following the Ukraine invasion. Police said fences had been put up to separate the pro-Russian protesters from the counter-demonstration and they added that the protests had been peaceful so far.

  • Everything you need to know about silovarchs — Russia's security elites — and the power they wield

    Oligarchs do not hold such a great deal of political influence contrary to what is believed. However, silovarchs are somewhat more powerful.

  • Russian bank VTB no longer has control of European subsidiary -German regulator

    Russian bank VTB can no longer exercise any control over its European subsidiary in the wake of new sanctions, German regulator BaFin said on Sunday. The European Union on Friday formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, which will ban a range of imports and also ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB. BaFin said following the sanctions, management at VTB's Frankfurt-based subsidiary is no longer allowed to take instructions from the parent bank, and that the parent company cannot access the financial assets or economic resources of its European unit.

  • China gets a taste for South African wine as tariffs take Australian varieties off the table

    South Africa doubled its wine exports to China last year, likely benefiting from China's massive tariffs on wines from Australia. Wu Peng, director general of the ­foreign ministry's ­African affairs department, said wine exports from South Africa to China increased by 193 per cent by volume in 2021 "and wineries began to make wines specifically tailored to Chinese tastes". "I am so happy to see these new possibilities brought to the Chinese table, and the vast prospect of cooperation between us

  • Poland-Ukraine ties seen as target of Russian disinformation

    Days before Poland’s Independence Day in November, vandals painted the blue-and-yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on monuments in Krakow. The vandalism, which took place as Russia massed troops near Ukraine’s border, looked as if Ukrainians were defacing memorials to Polish national heroes. Polish and Ukrainian authorities have for years accused Russia of trying to provoke hostility between their neighboring nations as part of a broader effort to divide and destabilize the West — and the concerns have gained greater urgency since Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Canadian pastor who was jailed for 51 days after speaking to trucker convoy alleges mistreatment in prison

    A Polish-Canadian pastor who was jailed for 51 days after addressing truckers along the U.S.-Canada border in Coutts, Alberta, recounted to Fox News Digital what he alleges was his mistreatment in prison.

  • Merced man accused of killing wife. Police say there was a history of domestic violence

    The arrest happened Saturday afternoon in north Merced

  • Tunisia to compensate revolution's dead and wounded - president

    Tunisian President Kais Saied, facing political and economic crisis and accusations he took power in a coup, announced compensation on Sunday for the families of those killed and wounded in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy to the country. Saied last month dissolved parliament, imposing one-man rule after governing by decree since the summer. Saied's decree on Saturday approves compensation for the families of "martyrs" and police and army killed and wounded defending the country from what he called "terrorist attacks" in the years after the revolution that sparked the Arab uprisings around the region.

  • On Palm Sunday, pope calls for Easter truce in Ukraine

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, and in an apparent reference to Russia, questioned the value of planting a victory flag "on a heap of rubble". Francis spoke at the end of a Palm Sunday service for about 50,000 people in St. Peter's Square, the first time since 2019 that the public was allowed to attend following two years of scaled back services because of COVID-19 restrictions. Let An Easter truce start.

  • Ukrainian band will rap for national pride at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Ukrainian rappers Kalush Orchestra will showcase national pride and resilience when they compete for their country at the Eurovision Song Contest.

  • Explainer-What political upheaval in Pakistan means for rest of the world

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from office in a no-confidence vote in parliament in the early hours of Sunday after three years and seven months in power. A new government will be formed most likely under opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, after parliament reconvenes on Monday to vote for a new prime minister. Since coming to power in 2018, Khan's rhetoric has become more anti-American, and he expressed a desire to move closer to China and, recently, Russia -- including talks with President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24, the day the invasion of Ukraine began.

  • Pakistani court jails Islamist Hafiz Saeed for an extra 31 years

    LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) -A Pakistani court has jailed Islamist leader Hafiz Saeed, founder of the militant group blamed by the United States and India for a deadly 2008 attack in India, for 31 years in connection with terrorism financing, court documents showed. Saeed was found guilty of multiple breaches in two cases but it was not immediately clear how much jail time the new verdict would entail given his current incarceration and the fact that his sentences run concurrently. "The sentences awarded to convict Hafiz Muhammad Saeed run concurrently of this case and of previously awarded, if any," a the court said in an order, dated April 7, that was seen by Reuters on Friday.

  • Man shot after argument on CTA bus on West Side, police say

    A man was shot after an argument on a CTA bus in Lawndale, police said.

  • College Transcripts Held Hostage? New Campaign to Separate Records, Student Debt

    Students from a number of Maine’s colleges and universities are publicly calling on administrators to support legislation that would prevent schools from withholding transcripts from those who owe debts. The bill, LD 1838, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli (D-Sagadahoc), passed the Senate last month and was approved by the House. The bill was set to face a […]

  • Mexican president tests political muscle with referendum on his future

    Mexicans on Sunday vote on whether their president should stay in office, in an unprecedented referendum he argues is vital to confirm his democratic mandate but which the opposition casts as a costly distraction from the country's real problems. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a pugnacious leftist who has governed since December 2018, is the architect of the first so-called recall referendum in modern Mexico, and critics and supporters alike expect him to win easily. The vote has fueled speculation it could open the door to extending presidential term limits in a country where the head of state is allowed to serve only a single six-year period.

  • Stop pretending we’re not in a proxy war with Russia | Opinion

    We must provide the Ukrainian people with the ability to defend liberty against an irredentist Russia.

  • Sharif, frontrunner as next Pakistani PM, seen as 'can-do' administrator

    Shehbaz Sharif, the person most likely to be Pakistan's next prime minister, is little known outside his home country but has a reputation domestically as an effective administrator more than as a politician. The younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, led a successful bid by the opposition in parliament to topple Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote early on Sunday that Khan's supporters tried for hours to block. Analysts say Shehbaz, unlike Nawaz, enjoys amicable relations with Pakistan's military, which traditionally controls foreign and defence policy in the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million people.

  • The U.S. has a big stake in how the Ukraine war ends; it's likely to be paying a lot of the cost

    The U.S. almost certainly will have to play a big role in providing security guarantees and aid to a postwar Ukraine.

  • Biden tested negative for COVID on Friday, White House says

    President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, the White House said. That result comes as a number of officials in Washington, D.C., have tested positive, raising concerns at a time when the Biden administration's narrative is that the pandemic is under control.

  • Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey ranked as 5th best sophomore in the NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey comes in ranked as the 5th best sophomore in the NBA.