Are Sirio S.p.A’s (BIT:SIO) Returns On Investment Worth Your While?

Today we'll evaluate Sirio S.p.A (BIT:SIO) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sirio:

0.07 = €6.0m ÷ (€125m - €39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Sirio has an ROCE of 7.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for Sirio

Does Sirio Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Sirio's ROCE appears to be around the 7.4% average of the Hospitality industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Sirio's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

The image below shows how Sirio's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

BIT:SIO Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Sirio? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Sirio's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Sirio has total liabilities of €39m and total assets of €125m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 31% of its total assets. Sirio's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Sirio's ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Sirio. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).