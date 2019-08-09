Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (SG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Kip Oberting -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Matt. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our earnings call. Our bottom line results were marginally positive, driven by strong investment results, but were negatively impacted by adverse development on prior year catastrophes. Book-value-per-common-share increased to $15.47 at the end of the quarter, representing a 0.6% return for the quarter and 4.5% year-to-date.

Adjusted book-value-per-share increased by 4.1% during the first six months to $15.87. Before turning it over to Ralph for the update on quarterly financials, I'd like to make a few observations on our strategic positioning, including a bit of a recap but also a look ahead. First, the past. I won't go all the way back, but in 2004, a New York-based broker-market reinsurer, Folksamerica, and an international property reinsurer based in Stockholm, Sirius International, were combined under common ownership.

The Folksamerica team sourced the acquisition of Sirius International from a distressed European conglomerate. As evidenced by that acquisition, among others, Folksamerica's key differentiating capability was its capacity to execute accretive M&A. This allowed it to increase scale and deliver growth in book value in a very competitive pricing environment in the late 1990s. At the same time, Sirius International's distinguishing feature was its extensive global-branch network, allowing it to foster local relationships across the globe.

Sirius leveraged these long-term partnerships into strong client relationships, which allowed it to deliver industry-beating margins over decades. In fact, many of our clients also participate as retrocessionaires to Sirius, allowing our clients to access a diversified income stream from Sirius and allowing Sirius to earn fees and leverage a large global off-balance sheet capital base. Over the years, we've built or acquired additional components. After years of organic growth in Global A&H, in 2017, we made a further commitment to this segment with the acquisition of two MGUs: International Medical Group, which provides insurance solutions for travelers and expatriates; and secondly, ArmadaGlobal, which provides specialty health and benefit products.