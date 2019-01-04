Is Sirius Petroleum plc’s (LON:SRSP) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Bobo Kuti became the CEO of Sirius Petroleum plc (LON:SRSP) in 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for Sirius Petroleum

How Does Bobo Kuti’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Sirius Petroleum plc has a market capitalization of UK£22m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$349k. (This is based on the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$161k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below US$200m, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be US$313k.

That means Bobo Kuti receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Sirius Petroleum has changed from year to year.

AIM:SRSP CEO Compensation January 4th 19 More

Is Sirius Petroleum plc Growing?

Sirius Petroleum plc has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 57% a year, over the last three years In the last year, its revenue is down -20%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Sirius Petroleum plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Sirius Petroleum plc for providing a total return of 127% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO is paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Bobo Kuti is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. Although the pay is a normal amount, some shareholders probably consider it fair or modest, given the good performance of the stock. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Sirius Petroleum.

Or you could feast your eyes on this interactive graph depicting past earnings, cash flow and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



