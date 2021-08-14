Is Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Popular Amongst Institutions?

Every investor in Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of UK£1.3b, Sirius Real Estate is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Sirius Real Estate.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sirius Real Estate?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sirius Real Estate. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sirius Real Estate, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sirius Real Estate. abrdn plc is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 10% and 5.2% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Andrew Coombs is the owner of 0.8% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 17 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Sirius Real Estate

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Sirius Real Estate Limited. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around UK£22m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 35% stake in Sirius Real Estate. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Sirius Real Estate better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Sirius Real Estate has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

