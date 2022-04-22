Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.022

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will pay a dividend of US$0.022 on the 25th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Sirius XM Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Sirius XM Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 0.8%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 116%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Sirius XM Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Sirius XM Holdings has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The first annual payment during the last 5 years was US$0.04 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.088. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Sirius XM Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Sirius XM Holdings' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Sirius XM Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. Is Sirius XM Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

