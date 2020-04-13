SiriusIQ Announces Strategic Collaboration With RackWare, Enabling Rapid Adoption of Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform

NEWARK, Del., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusIQ, the leading Master Orchestration and Automation Platform for Digital Labor, announced a strategic collaboration with RackWare, a unique provider of highly automated, intelligent Hybrid Cloud Management that extends across physical and virtual environments.

SiriusIQ has integrated and embedded RackWare within its Cloud Correct™ solution for rapid adoption of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. Cloud Correct is the fastest path to move data and systems, providing organizations the ability to leverage the power and flexibility of the Microsoft Azure services in days.

With SiriusIQ and RackWare, businesses can transform their IT operations, shifting applications and data through a secure DevOps environment. The Cloud Correct solution delivers a new level of automation, analytics and AI using the comprehensive Microsoft Azure platform-as-a-service (PaaS) components and quickly adapts to increase the breadth of the customer's on-cloud landscape.

"With RackWare, Cloud Correct can now deliver almost instant value to any system that can benefit from being on Microsoft Azure," said Glenn Field, Founder and CEO of SiriusIQ. "We are excited to collaborate with RackWare to tackle the challenges of rapid cloud adoption in the most seamless way possible."

This approach is incredibly well-suited to today's challenging business environments and the need to rapidly adjust to support remote working environments. With Cloud Correct, existing on-premise and hosted systems can be on Microsoft Azure in days with all the attributes of scalability, resiliency and accessibility that Microsoft Azure provides. This opens critical systems to integration with the vast eco-system of cloud technologies so they can be adapted, extended and formatted for much easier consumption on personal and mobile devices. It also securely positions custom and older systems so that they are more easily accessed by remote workers.

"We are excited about our collaboration with SiriusIQ and the value we can generate for our joint customers by the end-to-end automation provided for taking advantage of the power of Microsoft Azure almost immediately," said Todd Matters, Founder and CTO of RackWare.

About SiriusIQ

SiriusIQ provides cloud-born Master Orchestration and Automation of data to streamline business processes, conversations, analytics and more. Offering enterprise-level solutions that are faster, better and smarter, SiriusIQ integrates native Cloud Services, Human-Assisted AI, Continuous Integration Continuous Delivery of Data and Subject Matter Expert Collaboration.

A graduate of the Microsoft BizSpark Plus incubator, SiriusIQ has been named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner and a "Hot Vendor" by HFS Research.

For more information, visit https://www.siriusiq.com.

About RackWare

RackWare provides an intelligent, highly automated Hybrid Cloud Management Platform that extends across physical and virtual environments. It provides greater availability and flexibility for enterprise IT users, and reduced costs for enterprise IT providers. Supporting a suite of services including Disaster Recovery and Backup, Hybrid Cloud Management, and Cloud Migration and Replication, computing resources—physical, virtual, and cloud machines—can be easily and automatically scaled up or down as demand fluctuates. RackWare customers realize a cost savings of 40 to 50%, a reduction in time and resources by 20:1, while getting the highest performance and availability out of their cloud.

For more information, visit https://www.RackWareinc.com.

Media Contact: press-inquiry@siriusiq.com

Sales Contact: sales@siriusiq.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusiq-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-rackware-enabling-rapid-adoption-of-microsoft-azure-cloud-platform-301039072.html

SOURCE SiriusIQ