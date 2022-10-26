SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) shareholders are up 8.1% this past week, but still in the red over the last five years

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) share price up 25% in a single quarter. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. Indeed, the share price is down 66% in the period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$69m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

SiriusPoint isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, SiriusPoint saw its revenue increase by 25% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. In contrast, the share price is has averaged a loss of 11% per year - that's quite disappointing. It's safe to say investor expectations are more grounded now. Given the revenue growth we'd consider the stock to be quite an interesting prospect if the company has a clear path to profitability.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on SiriusPoint's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that SiriusPoint shareholders are down 39% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 21%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SiriusPoint better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SiriusPoint you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

