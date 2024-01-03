Sirvonte Suggs, 18, indicted by Summit County grand jury in deadly I-77 shooting

The 18-year-old arrested in the fatal I-77 shooting that killed Marquise Banks, 23, and injured one other was indicted by a Summit County grand jury Wednesday morning, according to court documents.

Sirvonte Suggs faces charges including aggravated murder, two counts of murder, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. These include firearm and drive-by shooting specifications.

He is being held in the Summit County Jail on a $1 million bond.

I-77 shooting in August

Ohio Department of Transportation footage showed a pick-up truck traveling southbound on I-77 fire multiple rounds into Banks' vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Banks' vehicle careened across the grass median and crashed into a Mercedes, leaving its driver with minor injuries. Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Summit County Sheriff deputies identified Suggs using surveillance footage and confirming eyewitness testimony with phone records.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Grand jury indicts Sirvonte Suggs in deadly August I-77 shooting