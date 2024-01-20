SISD among 14 Texas districts to earn honors for theater arts education

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District was recently awarded the Texas Thespians Premier Communities for Theatre Education Award, leading the way in fine arts education in the El Paso region, the district announced in a news release Friday, Jan. 19.

Socorro ISD was one of 14 school districts in Texas to earn honors for exemplary theater arts education, according to the news release.

Socorro ISD says the award recognizes and honors school districts that provide theater programs with the resources to achieve above standard, as rooted in the Educational Theatre Association’s Opportunity to Learn Standards, Texas Theatre Knowledge and Skills for Fine Arts (TEKS), and support of International Thespian Society Troupe involvement.

“We are honored to be recognized by Texas Thespians for our commitment to providing our students a high-quality fine arts education,” said SISD Fine Arts Director Armando Martinez. “This award validates Socorro ISD’s dedication to offering students ample opportunities to showcase their talents in the performing arts across the region and beyond.”

To qualify for the award, Socorro ISD answered detailed questions about curriculum, scheduling standards, class sizes, facilities, theater safety, technical equipment, production elements, overall support for the theater program, and thespian troupe involvement. Responses were verified and reviewed by Texas theater education specialists, according to the news release.

Socorro ISD says research on theater education continues to demonstrate numerous educational benefits including the following:

Teamwork skills

How to give and receive constructive criticism

Problem-solving

Trust

Cooperation and collaboration

Additionally, theater education helps students develop a strong sense of self, build empathy and understanding amongst peers, and broaden their knowledge of the world around them while preparing them for future careers, according to the news release.

