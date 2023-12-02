SISD students to enjoy holiday activities focusing on health

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) in the Socorro Independent School District, and the El Paso Children’s Hospital will host the second annual “Winter Wellness Land” from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 5 at El Paso Community College Administrative Services Building.

According to SISD, 200 Eastlake feeder pattern elementary students will receive wellness gifts, enjoy live book readings, holiday performances, learn to make healthy holiday treats and create holiday artwork to take home to share with their families.

Students also will take photos with Santa and a festive holiday background.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.