Sisk appears in pre-trial hearing

Aug. 26—17-year-old Mason Sisk, who is accused of killing five of his own family members in September 2019 appeared in court Friday, Aug. 26.

He appeared for a suppression hearing, to decide what evidence could be entered into the trial, in front of Judge Chadwick Wise. Sisk is charged with one count of capital murder for two or more persons and three counts of capital murder for victims under age 14. His trial is set for Sept. 12.

The first to testify in the hearing was deputy Justin Fields, who was first on the scene in 2019. Body camera video at the hearing showed Fields approaching Sisk, telling him to show his hands. Sisk held his hands up, one empty, one with his cellphone. Sisk had been the one to call 911 and was at the end of the driveway as Fields approached him.

Backup officers arrived, and Sisk was put into the care of deputy Andrew King, who is no longer with the sheriff's office. In the video, Sisk tells deputies he was downstairs in the house playing video games when he heard gunshots. He told them that he believed the suspect left the home in a Chevy, based on the taillights. King is seen putting handcuffs on Sisk but explains he is being detained, not arrested.

King was called to testify, and his body camera video was reviewed as well. As he and Fields testified, Sisk could be seen staring down at the desk in front of him.

According to body camera video at the hearing, the sheriff at the time, Mike Blakely, arrived on scene and Sisk was brought to his truck. Blakely was called to testify at the hearing and said he instructed the deputies to remove Sisk's handcuffs.

As Blakely spoke, Sisk could be seen talking back and forth with his defense attorneys more.

The defense questioned former sheriff Blakely about when Sisk was read his Miranda Rights. Blakely testified that another deputy had read Sisk his rights but did not know when. The defense also questioned Blakely about knowing whether or not Sisk had psychological problems. Blakely testified that he told Sisk that he should tell the truth and he would get him the help he needed. The defense pressed him on that statement.

Wise gave the defense until Monday to file any support for their motion for suppression of Sisk's statements. He gave the state until Tuesday to respond. He said he would try to render a decision on the evidence as soon as possible after that.