Sisk Trial day 2 update

Sep. 14—Day two of the Mason Sisk trial began Wednesday with testimony from Dr. Jonrika Malone, Chief Pathologist with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Dr. Malone conducted the autopsies on the five members of the Sisk family allegedly shot to death by Mason Sisk.

Sisk's defense team objected to the state showing autopsy photos of the three youngest victims, Grayson (6) Aurora (4), and Colson (6 months), stating that the photos were being used to "inflame the passions of the jury." Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise overruled their objection and the jury spent most of the morning viewing the autopsy images.

Each victim was shot in the head once, with the exception of Colson, who was shot in the head twice. Mary Sisk, Mason's mother, was also shot twice with one shot grazing a part of the arm, going through a portion of the same arm, and then into her chest. Only Colson and Mary had stippling from the gunshots which, according to Dr. Malone, happens when a gun is fired between three inches and three feet of a person.

District Attorney Brian Jones attempted to ask Dr. Malone if she thought the wounds were consistent with Mary holding the baby at the time of the shooting. Defense attorney Brian Sizemore argued that the question was outside of the scope of Dr. Malone's expertise as an expert witness. Judge Wise did not allow the question.

During the trial thus far, Mason Sisk has been very engaged during witness testimony, taking notes, and conferring with council. During the presentation of the graphic photos, Mason Sisk's demeanor was noticeably different. He sat motionless and staring at the table but glancing occasionally as images of his parents John and Mary were shown.

As photos of his three siblings were shown, Mason became emotional. He fidgeted with the buttons on his shirt, moved anxiously in his chair, turned red, and began to quietly cry. When photos of Aurora were shown, Mason glanced and instantly dropped the pen he was holding and looked down until the images were turned off.

Court was adjourned for lunch and is set to resume at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.