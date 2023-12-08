Siskiyou officials change their minds about charging the public to get government records

Just two years after approving an ordinance to charge the public a research fee to fulfill records requests, the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors this week voted to repeal the local law.

Members of the board did not publicly discuss the issue amongst themselves before voting 4-1 to repeal the ordinance. Supervisor Michael Kobseff voted against the measure.

In a presentation to the supervisors, County Counsel Natalie Reed said the fees are being challenged in other jurisdictions and she recommended the law be taken off the books until there was "clarity" about the ordinance.

Shasta County has an ordinance similar to Siskiyou County's, and The First Amendment Coalition (FAC) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Northern California sent a letter in September demanding that Shasta County rescind its ordinance.

"I think these kinds of fees are both unlawful and erect an excessive financial barrier to accessing public records. So I'm very glad that (Siskiyou) county has decided to take it off the books," said David Loy, legal director for FAC.

The ordinance being repealed by Siskiyou County allows the county to charge the public up to $50 an hour to research and find county government information requested by the public. Shasta County charges up to $25 an hour.

Siskiyou County will continue to charge for the direct cost of making copies of records, Reed said.

The FAC and the ACLU threatened to take legal action against Shasta County if it did not repeal the ordinance, but Shasta County's code remains in place. The letter to Shasta County officials was written on behalf of the Record Searchlight and Shasta Scout, an online news publication.

The letter to the county goes on to cite a California Supreme Court decision that prohibits the kinds of fees specified in the county ordinance.

“The (news) organizations advocate for and depend on access to public records to fulfill their missions. In particular, the Record Searchlight and Shasta Scout have consistently fought for transparency and access to public records in Shasta County to keep the community informed,” the letter to the county says.

If the ordinance is not repealed "at the earliest possible opportunity," the FAC and the ACLU plan to file a lawsuit against Shasta County seeking to have a judge order its repeal.

“Time is of the essence because every day that the ordinance remains in effect, the public is subject to a financial barrier depriving them of their transparency rights under the CPRA and California Constitution,” the letter says.

Reed told the Siskiyou supervisors that the county has not been charging residents or others the research fee allowed under their ordinance.

Chessie Thacher, an attorney for the ACLU, said in September that her organization became aware of Shasta County's fee ordinance after the nonprofit submitted a request for information from the Shasta County District Attorney's Office related to California's Racial Justice Act.

The organization's attorneys sent two public information requests: one for "policies" related to the racial justice act and the other for "data" relevant to the act, Thacher said.

The DA's office sent the attorneys information relating to policies, but to receive records on racial justice data would require extensive research, a letter from the DA said.

The DA's office replied that to obtain documents the law firm would need to pay $3,950 to research and retrieve the information requested, according to a copy of the reply sent to the ACLU and its lawyers.

It would have taken about 160 hours to retrieve the information, or four weeks ― at 8 hours a day, five days a week ― according to the letter sent to ACLU lawyers by then-Chief Deputy District Attorney Ben Hanna. Hanna is now a Shasta County Superior Court judge.

The Siskiyou supervisors are set to consider the ordinance again on a "second reading" on Jan. 2.

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Siskiyou County officials repeal ordinance charging for public records