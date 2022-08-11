Sisram Medical Ltd. to Hold First Half 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on August 22 at 8:30 a.m. ET

HONG KONG SAR --News Direct-- Sisram Medical Ltd

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 August 2022 - Sisram Medical Ltd (the “Company”or “Sisram”, stock code: 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries referred as the “Group”), a global leading provider of energy-based surgical and medical aesthetics solutions, today announced that it expects to hold a conference call regarding its financial results for the first half of 2022, ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Members of Sisram Medical’s management team and board of directors will host a conference call to discuss the first half financial results in more detail on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Speakers will include Mr. Liu YI, Sisram’s Chairman and Executive Director, and Mr. Lior DAYAN, Sisram’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Guojun BU, Sisram’s CFO, Mr. Doron YANNAI, Alma’s CFO, Ms. Qianli FANG, Sisram’s Company Secretary, Investment & IR Director, following the prepared remarks they will also be available for a Q&A session.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the follow link: https://AlmaLasers.activetrail.biz/Sisram-IR-form. Callers will receive dial-in details upon registration, which enables immediate access on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The conference call will be commenced at:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay will also be available on Sisram Medical’s Event’s page at: https://sisram-medical.com/investors/events-presentations/.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global consumer wellness group, featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused branding, ranging from medical aesthetics devices, injectables therapy, aesthetic and digital dentistry, personal care and more. The company is majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, one of China’s leading healthcare groups. On September 19, 2017, Sisram Medical went public, becoming the first Israeli company ever to trade on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Exchange.

Sisram Medical – Enhancing Quality of Life

http://www.sisram-medical.com

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@sisram-medical.com

Contact Details

Ever Bloom (HK) Communications Consultants Group Limited

Orianna Ou / Yinmei He

+852 3468 8171

sisrammed.list@everbloom.com.cn

Company Website

http://www.sisram-medical.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/sisram-medical-ltd-to-hold-first-half-2022-financial-results-conference-call-on-august-22-at-8-30-a-m-et-541137838

