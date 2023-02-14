Sister of 16-year-old speaks out after officer’s arrest in connection to her disappearance, death

A former Doraville Police officer is behind bars after being charged in connection to the disappearance and death of a teenager.

Miles Bryant, 22, was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to Susana Morales’ death. He faces charges of concealing the death of another and false report of a crime.

Morales was 16 when she vanished in July 2022 while walking home. Her remains were found in the woods early February.

“I was shocked. I had to process it for a second. I was just like what? That explains why it took so long for us to have an answer,” said Susana’s sister, Jasmine Morales. “It’s a police officer. I’m guessing they know how to cover their tracks.”

On WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., Jasmine told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan her family got a call from investigators shortly after Susana’s funeral Monday. But there are still many questions to be answered.

“The cause of death still has not been determined. That will be determined by the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office,” said Officer Hideshi Valle. “At this time there is no relationship believed to be between Mr. Miles and Susana.”

Doraville Police posted the following statement to their Facebook page Monday evening:

“The City of Doraville was notified the afternoon of Monday, February 13 that a now former police officer was being served felony arrest warrants by the Gwinnett Police Department in connection with the disappearance and murder of Susana Morales. The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant. Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy.”

Investigators couldn’t say for sure how they linked Bryant and Morales, but they will continue to investigate.

“At this time, we are still exploring all avenues and any additional information. We urge our citizens and the public to please contact our detectives,” said Officer Valle.

Bryant has been with Doraville police since 2021 and previously worked as a jailer in Forsyth County.

Susana’s family is still waiting for more answers.

“Now we know, we know something. We are just hoping everything will come to light soon. We will finally have the closure and justice that she deserves,” said Jasmine.

