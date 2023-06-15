Sister allegedly stabs brother multiple times with knife in Atlanta home, police say

A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her brother in an Atlanta home Thursday morning.

According to Atlanta police, just after 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on Thornton Road in southwest Atlanta in reference to a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man with multiple stab wounds.

During the investigations, officers said the man was assaulted by his sister, identified as Penny Mitchell.

Officials said Mitchell was suffering from a crisis and as the victim was trying to defend himself, he was stabbed multiple times in the process.

While Mitchell remained at the scene, the victim was taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

Authorities said Mitchell was arrested and taken to Grady detention for evaluation before being transported to the Fulton County Jail.

She’s charged with aggravated assault.

