Sister buys lottery ticket during outing with brother — then she can’t believe big win

A sister bought a lottery ticket on a whim while at a deli with her brother in Maryland, lottery officials said.

Then she became $50,000 richer.

The siblings went to Twinbrook Deli, Beer & Wine in Rockville, the Maryland Lottery said in a Feb. 8 release.

The woman saw her brother buy lottery tickets, so she decided to get one, too, lottery officials said.

“I was just playing around,” she told the lottery office.

Player in disbelief

The woman bought a $10 Money Drop game and scratched the ticket, which revealed a “safe” symbol. When a player gets this symbol, it means they win all 25 prizes.

For this lottery player, that meant $50,000.

But she didn’t believe she had won at first, lottery officials said, so she asked her brother and the clerk to double-check her ticket.

The win still didn’t sink in when she claimed the prize at the lottery office, officials said.

“Even today, I was still in doubt,” she said.

Now she has plans to use the money for a new car.

As for her brother, “he was jealous, and happy for me, too!” she said.

His highest lottery prize to date is about $10,000, lottery officials said.

Rockville is about 40 miles southwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

