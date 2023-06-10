Sister charged in brother's OD death

Jun. 10—TRIAD — A woman from High Point has been arrested in the overdose death of her brother four months ago at his residence in Montgomery County.

Jana Faith Eggen, 54, was charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 18 death of James Eggen, 59, in the Star community in the county south of Randolph County.

Investigators found empty small bags in the house with what appeared to be narcotics residue and other small bags containing drugs.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers received information that Jana Eggen sold her brother drugs, Capt. Robert Penny of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

It took four months for investigators to receive autopsy reports and sort through other evidence, he said.

"Phone records also provided proof that that's what happened," he said. "These types of cases are very time-consuming because of having to wait for toxicology reports to come back and checking phone records."

Jana Eggen was being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center in Troy Friday, Penny said. Bond was set at $250,000 secured.

