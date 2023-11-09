Sister Hopes of Finding Alissa Turney’s Body
A sister’s hopes for justice were dashed after an abrupt dismissal of a case. Sarah Turney’s sister, Alissa, was 17 when she went missing in Arizona in 2001. It wasn’t until 2020 that Sarah’s father, Michael Turney, was arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with the disappearance of Alissa, his stepdaughter. The arrest came after Sarah created a popular TikTok account to keep Alissa’s case in the public eye. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.