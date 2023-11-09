Sister Hopes of Finding Alissa Turney’s Body

TechCrunch

The European Commission has sent another couple of formal requests for information to major platforms subject to the bloc’s rebooted online governance and content moderation rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). The latest requests, which are focused on child safety, have been sent to TikTok and YouTube. “The Commission is requesting the companies to provide more information on the measures they have taken to comply with their obligations related to protection of minors under the DSA, including the obligations related to risk assessments and mitigation measures to protect minors online, in particular with regard to the risks to mental health and physical health, and on the use of their services by minors,” the Commission wrote in a press release.