Sister of Israeli hostages marks the way home with shoes

STORY: Osnat Sharabi Matalon estimated she had received around five thousand pairs, donated by friends as well as complete strangers.

"I want people to step in my shoes and walk this path that we are walking every day when we go to sleep, when we wake up with such a lot of pain and sadness," said Sharabi. "And this is my shout to the world to bring them home."

Around 1,200 people were killed and 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials, in the October 7 cross-border rampage by Hamas. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held.