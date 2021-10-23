Sister of Jason Banegas, suspect in Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino’s murder, arrested Friday, reports say

The 17-year-old sister of Jason Banegas, the 18-year-old charged with killing Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino, was taken into custody Friday night by law enforcement and questioned about the stolen gun used to kill Chirino, according to multiple reports.

Banegas’ arrest affidavit states the serial number on the gun used to kill Chirino on Oct. 17 shows it was reported stolen to the Miami Police Department on Sept. 14. The gun was stolen from a vehicle.

WSVN-Ch. 7 showed someone in handcuffs, which the TV station identified as Banegas’ sister and said she was questioned by state and federal law enforcement.

WPLG-Ch. 10 said Banegas’ sister was sought by Miami-Dade County officials on an arrest warrant related to the stolen gun used to kill Chirino.

WPLG reported the gun was stolen by two women and the man who owned the gun identified Banegas’ sister in a photo lineup as well as an on-camera WPLG interview, during which she professed her brother’s innocence.

Banegas’ sister was taken into custody in Sunrise and questioned at the nearby Lauderhill police station.

Hollywood police said Banegas was riding a bicycle and trying to open car doors when he was approached by Chirino. Banegas pulled a gun and Chirino attempted to take the gun. A fight ensued among Banegas, Chirino and another officer.

After Banegas was handcuffed the other officer noticed Chirino had been shot in the face. Officers performed CPR but Chirino, 28, later died at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Chirino’s funeral is set for 10 a.m., Nov. 1 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

Banegas has been charged with murder, among other charges, and remains at the Broward County Main Jail on no bond.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.