Sister of Las Vegas man murdered on Christmas Eve asks for community’s help to find suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The family of a man shot and killed in the east valley on Christmas Eve has called on the community for help as police search for three suspects in the case.

“He was so charismatic,” Shuvon Johnson said of her late brother. “He had an infectious laugh.”

Johnson shared with 8 News Now everything she misses about her brother.

“I think he loved being a part of this family,” she said. “And we loved having him in this family.”

Robert Glenn lost his life on Christmas Eve after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said he was shot in front of his home in his neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. near St. Louis Avenue and Fremont Street.

Robert Glenn lost his life on Christmas Eve after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said he was shot in front of his home in his neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. near St. Louis Avenue and Fremont Street. (Shuvon Johnson)

According to officers, this stemmed from an argument with three people they are still trying to find.

“I hope that in that time detectives will have the public’s help,” Johnson told 8 News Now. “To figure out why my brother was murdered and who took his life on that day.”

Johnson said she hopes her efforts to speak out will encourage anyone who knows anything about the case to come forward.

“Someone on that street knows something,” she added. “Someone in that house knows something, and I just want someone out there to share their information.”

Johnson and her family hope to find some closure, so they can begin to heal while also doing their best to remember this man they loved.

Robert Glenn lost his life on Christmas Eve after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said he was shot in front of his home in his neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. near St. Louis Avenue and Fremont Street. (Shuvon Johnson)

“They deserve to be in jail,” she concluded. “They deserve to pay for murdering my brother.”

Johnson told 8 News Now Glenn was a father and also left behind his dog, whom she adopted.

The family is still trying to raise money for funeral expenses and has a GoFundMe set up to help.

Anyone with any information about this case or the three suspects involved, call LVMPD Homicide at 702-828-3521.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.