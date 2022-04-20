Sister-in-law continues testimony on third day in former AFRL commander's court-martial

Apr. 20—Witness testimony continued Wednesday, the third day of the court-martial of Air Force Maj. Gen. William Cooley, with his sister-in-law again taking the stand for the team of government attorneys.

Cooley, former commander of Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), is accused of abusive sexual contact in an August 2018 encounter with his sister-in-law, inside a jeep after she gave him a ride one evening after a family barbecue, in a New Mexico off-duty incident.

The complainant in the case, the wife of Cooley's twin brother, is a civilian woman who is not a Department of Defense employee. Cooley's brother works for AFRL in New Mexico. The Dayton Daily News does not identify victims of sexual crimes.

The charge of abusive sexual contact has three specifications involving how the two-star general is alleged to have touched the complainant — forcing his tongue in her mouth, forcing her hand to his genitals and pushing his hand between her legs, according to the charges.

Cooley has pleaded not guilty.

A jury was not empaneled in the case. If convicted by the judge, an Air Force colonel, Cooley faces dismissal from the service, loss of rank, pay and benefits and up to 21 years of confinement.

On redirect questioning, government attorneys sought to banish any notion that Cooley had not pulled the alleged victim's hand toward his groin during their Jeep ride. The government team replayed part of a December 2019 Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) interview of Cooley's sister-in-law.

Asked what she meant to convey by her physical motions during the OSI interview, the sister-in-law testified Wednesday: "I was trying to illustrate that ... he yanked (her hand) toward his pants, his groin, his middle of his seated area."

"In that area, upper thigh, inner leg, groin area," she added.

Cooley's defense attorney on cross examination tried to focus on what he maintained were inconsistencies in her descriptions of events that evening.

Asked why she was concerned about her husband believing that the kiss between her and Cooley had been consensual, the complainant said: "That is the actual last thing on Earth I would have done, ever."

The complainant spent about five hours testifying over two days. Asked if she told the truth, she said: "Absolutely, every word."