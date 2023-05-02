Sister of man accused of killing Wake deputy arrested in Virginia jail break

Authorities have arrested the sister of Alder Marin-Sotelo, the man accused of fataly shooting a Wake County deputy in August who escaped from a Virginia prison Sunday.

Adriana Marin-Sotelo was arrested in High Point, North Carolina, and charged with helping her brother escape from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, according to federal court documents obtained by ABC11, The News & Observer’s news gathering partner.

The documents allege she paid someone $2,500 to leave a car in the jail parking lot for Alder to use.

Around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Alder escaped from jail. However, authorities did not realize he had escaped until about 4 a.m., when jail officials notified the local sheriff’s office in Prince Edward County.

Images from the FBI show Alder getting into an early 2000s red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day temporary tag.

In August, Alder was arrested along with his brother Arturo Marin Sotelo in connection with the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Byrd was shot multiple times near in a rural area near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale and Battle Bridge roads. After evading police for multiple days, the brothers were arrested near Winston-Salem.

According to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, Alden was being held in Virginia on federal gun charges.

Marin-Sotelo is considered extremely dangerous by the FBI. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and should not approach him.