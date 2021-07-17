The sister of a man who died from COVID-19 after calling vaccines 'poison' wants people to get shots in her brother's memory

Lisa Adler wants people to get a COVID-19 shot in her dead brother's memory. 4WWL, Getty Images

A man who thought vaccines were "poison" died from COVID-19, Raw Story reported.

He spent 17 days in hospital on a ventilator before he eventually died on June 9, 4WWL TV said.

His sister, who was also initially vaccine-hesitant, is now urging people to get a shot in her brother's memory.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

A Texas man who thought vaccines were "poison" died from COVID-19 after spending 17 days in hospital on a ventilator.

Alan Scott Lanoix, a father of three boys from Katy, Texas, was too afraid to get a coronavirus shot and believed he had some level of immunity after he was exposed to the virus at work, according to 4WWL TV.

The 54-year-old tested positive in late May and became very unwell with COVID-19 and eventually died on June 9. His sons had to bury him on Father's Day, the local broadcaster reported.

His sister, Lisa Adler, is now urging others who are also "on the fence" about getting vaccinated to get a shot in her brother's memory, she told the local broadcaster.

Read more: How anti-vaxxers are engineering a wave of legal battles to fight mandatory workplace Covid jabs

"It's hard to believe that one decision can change your whole life," Adler said. "He thought the vaccine was poison and he was afraid of getting it and there's a lot of people that have that same feeling."

Adler said that she too was initially vaccine-hesitant, but her brother's passing has inspired her to encourage others to get a life-saving shot.

"I was scared to get it myself, but you have to worry about what the consequences are," Adler told 4WWL TV. "He was a great person and I urge anybody if they are on the fence about getting the vaccine to do it in my brother's memory."

Read the original article on Business Insider