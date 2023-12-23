Sister of man shot, killed by Rio Rancho police files suit

Dec. 22—The sister of a man who was shot and killed by Rio Rancho police officers in January 2022 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the police department.

The lawsuit accuses Rio Rancho police of multiple forms of negligence including failing to adequately train its officers, failing to have adequate safety polices in place to protect the public and failing to comply with existing policies.

As a result, Jon Paul Romero, who suffered from mental illness, "was unnecessarily shot to death," according to a complaint filed earlier this month by his sister Celina Roybal in state District Court.

The complaint — which accuses the officers of violating Romero's civil rights and using excessive force — seeks an unspecified amount of damages and legal costs.

Police responding to a reported domestic dispute had been told Romero, 42, had a knife and had knocked down a door, the complaint says.

When officers arrived at the Rio Rancho residence, Romero — whose first name is spelled alternately John and Jon in the complaint — was "merely hitting the door," according to the complaint.

Lapel camera footage provided by the Rio Rancho Police Department shows Romero holding what appears to be a machete.

Officers David Portis and Justin Gurule immediately shot Romero with a stun gun without first demanding he drop his weapon, the lawsuit says.

About a second later, without waiting to see the effects of that less-than-lethal weapon and while Romero was still on the ground, the lawsuit says, one of the officers yelled "Shoot him!"

Hearing the command, Romero turned to charge one of the officers, the complaint says, and each officer fired nearly a dozen rounds of ammunition into Romero.

"Officers continued to shoot Jon Paul repeatedly," the lawsuit says, "including in the head, after he was subdued from the initial shots."

A Rio Rancho police spokeswoman said in an email the department has not been served with the complaint and cannot comment on pending litigation.

Roybal's attorney, Vitalia Sena-Baca, did not respond to a message and email seeking comment.

New Mexico State Police investigated the incident, according to reports from the time.

Thirteenth Judicial District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Jessica Martinez said the office has contracted with private attorney and former District Judge Christina Argyres to review the evidence and determine whether the shooting was justified.

If Argyres determines the shooting was justified, Martinez said, a letter will be sent to the Rio Rancho Police Department documenting that. If Argyres determines the shooting was not justified, the attorney would be the one to file criminal charges in the case, according to Martinez.

Argyres confirmed Wednesday she has been contracted to review the case but said she'd only recently taken it over after another lawyer failed to make a determination. She said she couldn't estimate when she might complete her review.

"The prior attorney had it for some time," Argyres said in a phone interview Tuesday. "There was a lot of delay in getting the files turned over. I believe the information has finally been uploaded, so I'm continuing to do my research on the issue, but I have not made a decision yet."