Sister of Middletown shooting victim: 'He was a target. They wanted to kill him.'

Sep. 17—The sister of a Middletown man shot and killed Tuesday night said he "was a target" and they wanted "to kill him."

Seneca Botos, 34, said her brother Nais McVay, 24, of Middletown, was shot several times and 20 shell casings were recovered at the corner of Fairmount Avenue and Young Street. McVay was transported to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, then flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he died later that night, Middletown police said.

She said her brother was sitting in the driver's side of his girlfriend's car when he was gunned down. She said people were in the area at the time of the shooting, but no one has come forward with any information.

"If you saw something, say something," she said. "He was very special to me, very special to my family."

Botos said her brother had three sons, all under the age of 4.

"He lit up a room," she said.

Middletown police haven't made any arrests in the city's second homicide of the year, officials said.

On Wednesday, Deon Hunter, 29, who said he was McVay's brother, sat at the scene of the shooting and the pavement was still blood-stained. After his mother notified that McVay on Wednesday morning that his brother had been killed, Hunter drove to the scene and found a hand-painted canvas leaning against a stone wall saying "Rest in Peace. Fly high Nas."

"It's crazy," Hunter said when asked about the shooting. "I don't know who, what or why, I have no clue. He was way too young."

Hunter said his brother had made some mistakes and was "no angel."

"But," he said, "nobody deserves to die like this."

Middletown police have no suspects and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 513-425-7700 or Detective French 513-425-7742.