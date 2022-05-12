Sister of murdered New London man pleads for 'justice'

May 12—Another one of the six men convicted and sent to prison for a role in the killing of 25-year-old Matthew Chew in New London in 2010 could be facing more prison time.

Tyree Bundy, 29, who in 2013 was sentenced to eight years in prison for first-degree manslaughter in connection with Chew's death, has a case pending in New London Superior Court. He was arrested on Jan. 20, 2021, and charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor., which led to a violation of probation charge.

Bundy, represented by a public defender, is due in court on Thursday for a pre-trial conference, but there has been no plea offer made public.

Chew's sister, Melinda "Mindy" Fowler, plans to attend Bundy's sentencing to argue that he should serve another eight years. She's been following the case and said the defense is arguing for 30 days in prison because of what is considered to be a minor offense.

"Negotiating is for people who commit criminal offenses and show remorse and the sincere intention and effort to become better people — not for criminals who savagely kill strangers on the street for fun and have thrown away several opportunities to change for the better," Fowler said.

Bundy was one of six local teens who randomly targeted Chew, a pizza cook and artist, for a "beat down," on the evening of Oct. 29, 2010. The teens — Bundy was 17 at the time — surrounded Chew, who had just finished his shift at 2 Wives Brick Oven Pizza and was walking down Huntington Street toward his apartment on Washington Street. Chew was beaten and stabbed by Idris Elahi, who is now serving a 35-year prison sentence.

Bundy was one of the five involved in Chew's murder to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter. He was one of three to receive an eight-year prison sentence, while two others were handed 15-year sentences.

Prosecutors said Bundy was among those who cooperated with the police investigation. While they had no evidence Bundy laid his hands on Chew, evidence indicated Bundy "engaged in the hunt" and that he and his cousin, Rahshad Perry, stood in the street laughing while the others participated in the attack.

In April 2017, Bundy was granted parole and released later that year to the supervision of parole officers until his prison term expired on Sept. 8, 2018. His five years of probation started at that time.

Bundy's most recent arrest happened on Jan. 20, 2021. Bundy and his brother, Trevon McBrown, are accused of "jumping" their mother's ex-boyfriend, punching him, kicking him when he was down and allegedly threatening to shoot him, police reports show.

The incident occurred on Sunset Street on the same day the victim, Machito Gomez, said he had returned from court where he had sought a restraining order for Bundy and McBrown's mother. The two men, police said, accused Gomez of "putting your hands on my mom," the police report shows. It's an accusation Gomez denied. There are conflicting reports from Gomez and a witness about who threw the punch and who kicked Gomez.

Fowler said she and her family are disheartened by the judicial process. Last month, Fowler read a statement during the sentencing of Marquis Singleton, who had also served his eight years for manslaughter in Chew's death but was arrested while on probation for a firearms theft and possession charges.

Singleton was sentenced to five years in prison even though, like Bundy, he had eight years hanging over his head. Bundy and Singleton, in 2013, were each sentenced to 16 years, suspended after eight years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

"This doesn't seem right," Fowler said in her statement on behalf of the family during the Singleton sentencing. "I should not be here. I should be at work, taking care of my responsibilities. Instead, I stand before this court again to plead for justice. To petition the court to hold this man accountable to the fullest extent of the law for taking my brother's life, devastating my family and terrorizing this community. To urge the court to follow through with the sentence it handed down nearly 10 years ago."

Fowler said it was painful to have to follow the new cases and "that pain is magnified when I am left feeling like a side note in the judicial process."

A report from the probation department compiled for Bundy's probation violation noted that as of Sept. 17, 2021 Bundy had paid $28 of the $4,400 in restitution he was ordered to pay to Chew's family.

Representatives form the state's attorney's office and public defender's office declined to comment on the pending case.

