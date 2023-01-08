13

My sister and I paid over $25,000 for a 10-day cruise. Look inside our 332-square-foot suite with a walk-in closet and tub.

Rachel Dube
·3 min read
the writer and a view of her cabin with twin beds
My sister and I splurged on a once-in-a-lifetime luxury cruise on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer.Rachel Dube

  • Last summer, my sister and I booked a concierge suite on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer.

  • The ship itself only has suites on board and ours was 332 square feet plus a large balcony.

  • I found the room to be super spacious with ample room for both of us and all of our stuff.

Last summer, I sailed on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer on a 10-day all-inclusive cruise around the Mediterranean.

exterior of boat
The exterior of the Regent Seven Seas Explorer ship.Rachel Dube

My sister and I spent $12,599 each to share a concierge suite with two twin beds.

two beds in cruise room
Our suite was on the smaller side compared to other options on board.Rachel Dube

The room was 332 square feet, making it about double the size of most cabins I've stayed in on other ships.

two beds in front of black padded wall and a tub in corner
Each bed had a nightstand and several outlets that were easily accessible and perfectly placed.Rachel Dube

Upon entering the room, I was surprised by how spacious it truly was.

champagne on table
I was greeted with a bottle of champagne and chocolates.Rachel Dube

There was also a large seating area with a couch, coffee table, TV, and cabinet with glasses and extra storage.

a small couch with artwork above. it
The couch could probably sit two people.Rachel Dube

On the opposite wall was a cabinet with refillable water bottles, bottles of water, and fruit.

fruit and water bottles on a tray
We could refill the water bottles throughout our voyage.Rachel Dube

Directly in front of the bed was the sliding door to a massive furnished balcony.

balcony view on cruise with lounge chairs
The balcony is covered and and probably added over 50 square feet to our space.Rachel Dube

The room also had a large walk-in closet. My sister and I hadn't packed light so having all of this space was incredible.

closet with hangers
The ship gave us hangers for our clothes.Rachel Dube

Inside the closet was plenty of hanging space and a chest of drawers.

a laquered dresser
I appreciated having a spot for folded clothes.Rachel Dube

There were also two monogrammed robes for our use during the voyage.

robes
The robes were hung in the closet for us.Rachel Dube

Our room had a set of drawers and a desk, which gave us even more storage.

chair and desk vanity area in room
The mirrors made this area a good place to get ready, too.Rachel Dube

Our suite's bathroom was easily the largest I've ever had on any cruise ship.

large marble shower and bathroom with tub
The bathroom felt luxurious and spacious.Rachel Dube

It had a large soaking tub and an oversized shower.

toilet with marble walls and shower area
I loved the option of showering or taking a bath.Rachel Dube

The room also had luxurious L'Occitane products and other essentials, like cotton pads and sewing kits.

a shelf with toiletries and towels
Throughout the trip, my stateroom attendant restocked whatever was running low or missing.Rachel Dube

There was plenty of storage for all my toiletries, including eight shelves underneath the sink.

a view of the bathroom with black counter
The shower also had shelves inside of it for more storage.Rachel Dube

Overall, the room had plenty of space for two people. We didn't feel cramped in the slightest and found it enjoyable to be in our room.

the writer and her sister selfie
We were comfortable in the room during our voyage.Rachel Dube

Read the original article on Insider

