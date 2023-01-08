My sister and I paid over $25,000 for a 10-day cruise. Look inside our 332-square-foot suite with a walk-in closet and tub.

My sister and I splurged on a once-in-a-lifetime luxury cruise on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer. Rachel Dube

Last summer, my sister and I booked a concierge suite on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer.

The ship itself only has suites on board and ours was 332 square feet plus a large balcony.

I found the room to be super spacious with ample room for both of us and all of our stuff.

Last summer, I sailed on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer on a 10-day all-inclusive cruise around the Mediterranean.

The exterior of the Regent Seven Seas Explorer ship. Rachel Dube

My sister and I spent $12,599 each to share a concierge suite with two twin beds.

Our suite was on the smaller side compared to other options on board. Rachel Dube

The room was 332 square feet, making it about double the size of most cabins I've stayed in on other ships.

Each bed had a nightstand and several outlets that were easily accessible and perfectly placed. Rachel Dube

Upon entering the room, I was surprised by how spacious it truly was.

I was greeted with a bottle of champagne and chocolates. Rachel Dube

There was also a large seating area with a couch, coffee table, TV, and cabinet with glasses and extra storage.

The couch could probably sit two people. Rachel Dube

On the opposite wall was a cabinet with refillable water bottles, bottles of water, and fruit.

We could refill the water bottles throughout our voyage. Rachel Dube

Directly in front of the bed was the sliding door to a massive furnished balcony.

The balcony is covered and and probably added over 50 square feet to our space. Rachel Dube

The room also had a large walk-in closet. My sister and I hadn't packed light so having all of this space was incredible.

The ship gave us hangers for our clothes. Rachel Dube

Inside the closet was plenty of hanging space and a chest of drawers.

I appreciated having a spot for folded clothes. Rachel Dube

There were also two monogrammed robes for our use during the voyage.

The robes were hung in the closet for us. Rachel Dube

Our room had a set of drawers and a desk, which gave us even more storage.

The mirrors made this area a good place to get ready, too. Rachel Dube

Our suite's bathroom was easily the largest I've ever had on any cruise ship.

The bathroom felt luxurious and spacious. Rachel Dube

It had a large soaking tub and an oversized shower.

I loved the option of showering or taking a bath. Rachel Dube

The room also had luxurious L'Occitane products and other essentials, like cotton pads and sewing kits.

Throughout the trip, my stateroom attendant restocked whatever was running low or missing. Rachel Dube

There was plenty of storage for all my toiletries, including eight shelves underneath the sink.

The shower also had shelves inside of it for more storage. Rachel Dube

Overall, the room had plenty of space for two people. We didn't feel cramped in the slightest and found it enjoyable to be in our room.

We were comfortable in the room during our voyage. Rachel Dube

Read the original article on Insider