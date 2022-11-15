Sister pulled trigger in slaying of Fresno teen mother and her baby, DA says

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp’s office on Monday said Yarelly Solorio Rivera pulled the trigger on the gun that killed her sister and her sister’s baby Sept. 24.

Yarelly Solorio Rivera, 22, is alleged to have been with her boyfriend, Martin Arroyo Morales, 26, when Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and 3-month-old Celine Solorio Rivera were slain.

Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-month-old baby Celine Soloria Rivera were slain as they slept on Sept 24 in a southwest Fresno home.

The District Attorney revealed the details as her office filed murder charges against Yarelly Solorio Rivera and Arroyo Morales and reported it is considering seeking the death penalty for the accused pair if they are convicted of the crimes. In addition, the DA said in a statement that Yarelly Solorio Rivera fired the 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol multiple times in the shooting.

Fresno Chief Paco Balderrama said last week that the slayings took place in the family home near Fruit and Jensen avenues as the victims slept, and that the motive was jealousy and sibling rivalry. The DA’s criminal complaint alleges the accused pair committed:

Two counts of murder

Two enhancements of intentional discharge of a firearm

Causing the death of Yarelly Solorio Rivera

Special circumstances in the murder of both defendants





Persons convicted of the special circumstances charge in California can be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty.

Arraignment of the two is set for Tuesday.