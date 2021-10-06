Sister of Sergio Correa, accused in Griswold triple murder, testifies in pretrial hearings over evidence for upcoming trial

Ruth Correa testified Wednesday in the days-long arguments over what evidence from the investigation into the brutal 2017 slayings of the Lindquist family in Griswold should or should not be excluded from her brother Sergio Correa’s upcoming murder trial.

Sergio and Ruth Correa were accused of committing the murders together as part of a botched plan to trade heroin for the opportunity to steal guns from the home that ended instead with the horrific murders of 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist and his parents Janet and Kenneth Lindquist.

Ruth Correa pleaded guilty this summer to three counts of murder as part of a plea deal that would send her to prison for 40 years in exchange for testifying against her brother, who has pleaded not guilty, at his much-anticipated trial scheduled to begin next month.

But first New London Judge Hunchu Kwak is hearing four days of testimony on a series of pre-trial motions filed by Sergio Correa’s public defenders seeking to exclude some evidence from the trial.

Public defenders Joseph Lopez and Corrie-Ann Mainville have argued this week that police did not have probable cause to seize the Correa siblings’ car a week after the murders and therefore evidence from the vehicle should not be admitted at trial, and on Wednesday, Lopez questioned Ruth Correa about the morning the car was seized for about an hour.

Ruth Correa answered detailed questions about the morning of Dec. 28, 2017, including how she had begun drinking Hennessy each morning after the murders and was buzzed when she received a call from her grandfather’s nurse aide that police were at his Hartford apartment just a few buildings away from Ruth’s apartment, she said. She told Lopez she jogged to the apartment, worried police were there looking for her brother in connection with the Lindquist murders, and found several officers in and around the apartment, including in her brother’s bedroom there.

Ruth Correa further testified her brother and his then-girlfriend Tanisha Vicento arrived at the apartment and were separated as Sergio Correa spoke with officers outside and Vicento with officers inside, where Ruth Correa believed she overheard them asking Vicento to sign a consent form to have the car searched, she told Lopez.

Vicento agreed but was “nervous and a little shaky,” Ruth Correa said.

Police then drove her and Vicento to the old Hartford police headquarters on Jennings Road, where Vicento was questioned and Ruth Correa saw her brother exiting an apparent interview room. Sergio Correa was angry and left both his sister and Vicento at the police station, where they had to hail a ride home from Jennings Road after Vicento’s interview, Ruth Correa told Lopez.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Carney asked just a few questions of Ruth Correa and she testified that no one in the apartment that day was detained or handcuffed during the investigation there.

Ruth Correa’s testimony followed hours of questioning Tuesday of state police Det. Frank Cuoco, the lead Eastern District Major Crime Squad investigator on the case, and adult probation officer Melissa Chin-Hing about their decisions and actions to seize the Correa’s car that day in December 2017. On Monday, attorneys questioned two FBI experts about the investigation into and chain of custody of Sergio Correa’s iPhone amid Correa’s public defenders’ contention the phone also was illegally seized.

Kwak also ruled Monday that Ruth Correa will not be allowed to testify at the trial about her brother’s alleged sexual “torture” of Janet Lindquist before her murder after Sergio Correa’s attorneys argued he is not facing any charges specifically related to those allegations, according to The Day newspaper in New London.

Vicento is expected to testify Thursday as the hearings on the pending motions to suppress continue for at least one more day in the New London Judicial District.

A jury was selected over the course of several weeks this summer for the upcoming in-person trial, expected to begin in early November, after months of delays during the COVID-19 pandemic and Correa’s attorneys’ unsuccessful appeals to force the courts to start the trial sooner.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.