Sister of slain University of Idaho student urges others to flee campus while killer of 4 remains on the loose

The sister of one of the four University of Idaho students found fatally stabbed in an off-campus home over the weekend encouraged those still at the school to flee while authorities continue their hunt for the killer.

“To the students of the University of Idaho that are still staying around campus, leave” Aubrie Goncalves wrote in an Instagram post late Wednesday. “Your grades are severely less important than your lives. I wish all the students of U of I safety and peace.

She added: “You guys are not safe until this sicko is found.”

Goncalves’ sister, 21-year-old Kaylee, was found dead on Sunday inside a residence in Moscow, along with close family friend Madison Mogen, 21, as well as two other students, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, both 20. Police said they died from stab wounds caused by an “edged weapon such as a knife,” which has not yet been recovered.

Another two people asleep at the home were unharmed.

In the aftermath of the deadly violence, authorities said they believed the stabbings were part of an “isolated, targeted attack” and that was therefore no greater threat to the school community. During a press conference on Wednesday however, Moscow Police Chief James Fry walked back the comment.

“We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” he told reporters.

“We cannot say there’s no threat to the community,” the chief continued “And as we have stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

Fry said investigators are currently combing through video they have collected and called on anyone who may have information to come forward.

University President Scott Green said many on campus still want to attend classes, which were canceled on Monday but have since resumed.

“They gain comfort being around other students, he said. “They gain comfort from interacting and staying busy with their faculty, and attending classes, labs, some are working on their semester projects, so we’ve heard from them.”

The school is “encouraging students and employees to take care of themselves” as they head into Thanksgiving break, Green said.